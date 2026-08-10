Candidate bypass jammers with modified mobile phones at exam centre in Mumbai's Powai; booked for cheating

Four candidates appearing for a Group D Multi-Tasking Staff recruitment examination at the Central Sanskrit University’s exam centre in IIT Powai were booked on Sunday for allegedly attempting to cheat using modified electronic devices, despite mobile jammers being installed across all examination rooms.

Four candidates were booked after modified electronic devices were allegedly found at a Group D recruitment exam centre in IIT Powa (HT Photo)

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According to Powai police, the complainant, who is the principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Powai, was overseeing arrangements for the examination conducted for the Group D ‘peon’ post. Kendriya Vidyalayas function under the Union ministry of education and provide education from Class 1 to 12 under the CBSE board.

The examination was scheduled from 9am to 10.30am, with 324 candidates expected to appear across 14 rooms. Each room had two invigilators, with seating arranged for 24 candidates. To prevent cheating through electronic devices, jammers had been installed in every room, and candidates were permitted to enter the centre only after undergoing security checks.

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Candidate caught with device despite security checks

However, shortly after the examination began, an invigilator from Room No. 69 alerted the principal after noticing a candidate behaving suspiciously.

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The candidate was detained by a security guard and subjected to a body search. During the search, the invigilator felt something in the candidate’s trouser pocket. The candidate allegedly attempted to flee, but was stopped, and a modified device was recovered from his possession.

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Four devices seized from exam centre

The incident soon took a wider turn when similar devices were allegedly found on candidates in Room Nos. 20, 62, 68 and 81. The Powai police were alerted, following which officers reached the examination centre and seized four modified devices from the premises.

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“A case has been registered against the four candidates involved. They are reportedly residents of Haryana. Questioning was underway until late at night,” a police officer from Powai police station said.

The police are now investigating how the candidates managed to bring the devices into the examination centre despite the mandatory security checks and the installation of jammers in every room.