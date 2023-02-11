Car crashes on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; 2 dead, 2 injured

Mumbai: Two people died, while two others suffered injuries on Friday after their car driver allegedly lost control and crashed into a divider near Mandvi on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. It is the third accident in 2023 on the same stretch of the road.

The incident happened on the northbound stretch of the highway. The deceased – identified as Ruchik Jaywant Desai (30) and Ramesh Musale (51) – stayed in Worli and Prabhadevi, respectively.

Musale’s wife Madhuri and father Ashok – who were also travelling in the car – are grievously injured and are admitted at Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road. Mandvi police and fire brigade officers rescued them. As per the police, they are in stable condition.

Praful Wagh, senior police inspector of Mandvi police station said the incident took place around 10.30 am on Friday when the three family members and Desai were travelling from Mumbai to Palghar.

Desai, who was the driver, had lost control of the Hyundai Creta car bearing registration number MH 01 DT 9919 and crashed into the road divider. “The car seemed to be speeding according to the primary investigation,” said Wagh.

The police said that the tyre of the car had also burst and they were trying to ascertain whether Desai lost control after the tyre burst or it happened due to the impact of the accident.

“We have written to the car company to find out more about the vehicle, which would prove helpful in identifying the exact cause behind the accident,” added Wagh.

A case has been registered against Desai and further investigations are going on.