MUMBAI: A 26-year-old caretaker of a 71-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth ₹12.50 lakh from her employer’s house while the family was away in Gujarat, according to Samta Nagar police. The accused, Sudha Ghet, was arrested in Borivali and the looted jewellery was seized from her house.

Caretaker arrested for stealing jewellery from 71-year-old employer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the complaint, the elderly woman, Premi Rewar, suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia and Ghet was employed to take care of her. On April 28, the family had left the woman behind with Ghet to attend a religious function in Gujarat.

On their return on May 2, they found their jewellery missing from a safe. They approached the police, who registered an FIR and traced Ghet to borivali and arrested her.

The complainant Paljibhai Rewar, 74, stays with his wife Premi, his son Naresh, 48, daughter-in-law Rekha, 46, and their two children. Rewar told the police that as Naresh and Rekha are working, they had employed a caretaker from Arogya Nursing Bureau a month ago for his wife. Rewar added that they have two more domestic helps, who take care of chores around the house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rewar told the police that on April 24, he had removed jewellery from a safe and after checking it had kept it back and locked the safe. On April 28, the family, except Premi, left for Gujarat to attend a religious function. Ghet was asked to look after Premi. However, on their return on May 2, she called and told them that she needed a holiday as she had to go to her village to attend a wedding.

On the same night when Rewar opened the safe to keep some documents, he found jewellery worth ₹12.50 lakh missing. He told Naresh about it, and they approached the Samta Nagar police. An FIR was registered against an unidentified person.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police officers said that after recording statements of all the family members and the two domestic helps, when they tried to contact Ghet, they found that her mobile phone was switched off.

“We then traced the last location of Ghet’s mobile and found her address. We tracked down the address in Borlivali and arrested her on Tuesday,” said Amol Bhagat, assistant police inspector, Samta Nagar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON