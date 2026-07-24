MUMBAI: Even as diabetes has been recognised as an epidemic across the nation, city doctors have expressed concern that cases of Type 1 paediatric diabetes are witnessing a steady rise of 6% to7% per annum nationally. According to the Indian Diabetes Foundation Atlas, over 300,000 children are living with Type 1 diabetes and 19,000 children are expected to be added every year.

‘Cases of children with Type 1 diabetes spiralling 6% to 7% annually’

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The paediatric endocrinology section of Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, Mumbai’s biggest paediatric superspeciality hospital, is currently treating over 1,300 children in the age group of six months to 18 years, with more than 1,200 of these receiving regular long-term follow-up and specialised care.

“We have been detecting one child with Type 1 diabetes almost every week,” said Dr Sudha Rao, the hospital’s medical director and paediatric endocrinologist. “Unlike last year, when there were 72 new cases, this year we have already detected over 50 patients till June 30, which is a worrying upward trend.”

Dr Sneha Kothari, endocrinologist from Gleneagles Hospital said that Type 1 paediatric diabetes was definitely on the rise, both in terms of data and as observed in practice. “There are around three to five new cases per 1,00,000 children per year,” she said. “This increase is primarily attributed to changing environmental triggers, viral infections, alteration in early life gut microbiome and chemical exposure, which in genetically susceptible individuals can trigger autoimmune destruction of the pancreas’ beta cells.”

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{{^usCountry}} Unlike Type 2 diabetes, Type 1 is not caused by lifestyle or eating habits but is an autoimmune disease in which the body destroys the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas. Once that happens, insulin is no longer optional medicine; it is as essential as oxygen for survival. Without insulin, a child cannot survive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike Type 2 diabetes, Type 1 is not caused by lifestyle or eating habits but is an autoimmune disease in which the body destroys the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas. Once that happens, insulin is no longer optional medicine; it is as essential as oxygen for survival. Without insulin, a child cannot survive. {{/usCountry}}

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The survival process is not easy. A child with Type 1 diabetes needs multiple injections every day, frequent blood sugar checks, dietary discipline, regular hospital visits, and constant monitoring for emergencies such as dangerously low sugars or diabetic ketoacidosis, a life-threatening condition that continues to claim young lives with Type 1 diabetes in India.

For many parents, the diagnosis arrives without warning. A child who was seemingly healthy just weeks earlier could suddenly start losing weight, feel constantly thirsty, become weak or even collapse due to dangerously high blood sugar levels. “Some children are brought unconscious to emergency rooms while others are rushed into intensive care before the family even understands what the disease is,” said Dr Rao. “And then comes the reality that follows them home: their child will now need insulin every single day to stay alive.”

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The paediatrician emphasised that the introduction of screening methods for early detection and management of Type 1 diabetes was especially important. “This can prevent children from reaching hospitals in critical condition simply because the early symptoms were missed. Recognising the warning signs early can truly save a child’s life,” said Dr Rao.

However, continuity of care comes at a high financial cost, especially for low-income families. The annual expense on insulin, glucose strips, investigations, doctor consultations, emergency admissions, and newer diabetes technologies can easily cross ₹70,000 to ₹90,000 per year per child and often even more. Most families pay these expenses out of pocket. Many quietly fall into debt. Some reduce insulin doses to save money while others stop follow-up visits altogether. Some families are forced to make a painful decision between household expenses and diabetes care.

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Wadia Hospital is now working on developing a patient-friendly, doctor-driven AI-assisted app to provide guidance on medication and care. The app will have a dashboard and maintain a daily insulin log that helps calculate carbohydrates and monitor insulin dosage besides guiding users on how to manage sugar count levels and what diet to follow.

“It is particularly helpful for patients who cannot do repeated visits,” said Dr Rao. “The app will initially be for Wadia Hospital, and subsequently be expanded to include Type 1 juvenile diabetes patients in Mumbai, Maharashtra and across the country.”

In the bleakness, there is a silver lining. Children with Type 1 diabetes can lead a normal life without limiting their life or career choices provided they maintain a disciplined lifestyle with timely medication. Wadia Hospital also provides financial assistance and access to modern diabetes technologies, including continuous glucose monitors, insulin pumps, and advanced insulin delivery systems.