CBI arrests five, including three senior railway officers

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three senior officials of Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR), Mumbai, along with two representatives of an Uttar Pradesh-based firm in connection with investigations into bribery and nepotism in the award of railway contracts to private suppliers.

Two of the arrested officials – deputy chief material manager (electrical) H Narayanan and deputy chief material manager (coaching) Atul Sharma – are from CR’s Indian Railway Stores Service, a Group ‘ A’ service of the Indian Railways, whose officers are responsible for inventory and logistics management. The third arrested official, Parmar, is a senior material manager with WR.

According to CBI sources, Sharma and Parmar were arrested along with Samir Dave, a private person who allegedly acted as a conduit between the accused officials and the contracted firms in lieu of bribes. The three accused were arrested on Thursday after the alleged delivery of bribes to the two railway officials at their offices, said agency sources. “Railway officials H Narayanan, Atul Sharma and HD Parmar were arrested while accepting bribes totalling ₹70,500. Two private persons, bribe givers Samir Dave and Deepak Jain – both representatives of the Noida-based Anest Iwata Motherson Private Ltd, were also apprehended,” said a CBI source.

Two FIRs were registered in the connection with case. Sharma, Parmar and Dave were named as accused in one FIR, along with two marketing managers of the Jamshedpur-based Industrial Forge and Engineering Company. “It was alleged that Dave was in the habit of regularly bribing senior officers of Western Railway for awarding tenders to the parties represented by him. It was further alleged that the deputy chief material manager (headquarter) of Western Railways demanded an illegal gratification from the Jamshedpur-based firm through Dave for awarding tenders to the company for procurement/supply of materials,” said the CBI source.

The second FIR in which Narayanan was arrested alleged that he had demanded illegal gratification from the UP-based firm through a conduit for awarding tenders to the said firm for procurement/supply of material. The CBI conducted searches at around 12 locations including in Mumbai, Kolkata, greater Noida, Jamshedpur, Ahmedabad and Vadodra, which led to the recovery of cash, papers relating to properties, investment and jewellery besides other incriminating documents and articles, said CBI sources.

