CBI books company promoters, directors for causing loss of ₹1,245 crore to banks
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a case against directors and promoters of a private company following a complaint by the Colaba branch of IDBI Bank alleging that the company caused a loss of over ₹1,245 crore to a consortium of banks led by IDBI Bank. The agency on Wednesday also conducted searches at 13 locations, including residences and offices of the accused, in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and West Bengal, and seized incriminating documents, a CBI official said.
Agency officials said the private company was engaged in manufacturing high-value fine cotton fabric and home textiles.
As per the complaint, the directors and promoters of the company, in conspiracy with others, committed fraud by availing of various credit facilities and taking loans from a consortium of banks led by IDBI Bank and then allegedly diverted the bank funds between 2012 and 2018, and eventually caused a loss of around ₹1,245.15 crore to the banks, CBI said in a release.
The complaint was filed by IDBI Bank and also on behalf of four other members of the consortium - Central Bank of India, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Indian Bank.
The case has been registered against S. Kumars Nationwide Ltd., which has manufacturing units at Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, Jhagadia Industrial Estate at Bharuch in Gujarat, and the registered office in Mumbai.
The agency has booked the company’s directors and promoters and also a private person who are identified as Nitin Sambhu Kumar Kasliwal, Vijay Goverdhandas Kalantri, Anil Kumar Channa, Rajinder Krishan Garg, Jagadeesh Sanjeeva Shetty, Dara Dinshaw Avari, Suresh Narasappa Talwar, Navin Sambtani, Pradeep Kariyattu, Bhaskaran Kumar, Yogesh Himatlal Patel, Uday Jayavanth Kamath, Vanraj Vinodchandra Shah, Haresh Milyomal Israni and Sunil Kumar Jain, along with unknown public servants.
Man apprehended at Bengaluru Airport with gold stitched into his clothes
Last week, a man arrived at Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai wearing custom-stitched trousers and briefs with gold paste worth approximately ₹26.7 lakh. Customs agents apprehended him, seized the gold, and charged him with duty evasion and smuggling. According to sources, the ingenious smuggling scheme began on Thursday night when a flight from Dubai landed. Customs agents also noticed something out of the ordinary about his Gulf travel patterns after he was questioned.
Bougainvillea and Summer Plant Science Fest ends in Lucknow
The two-day Bougainvillea Festival and Summer Plant Science Festival concluded at the CSIR-NBRI with a valedictory ceremony on Wednesday. Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra, vice-chancellor, AKTU, Lucknow, was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony and Pankaj Gupta, artist, was present as guest of honour. Prof Mishra congratulated the institute for organising the festival. Prof Mishra also distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions organised as part of the Fest.
Dissatisfied Congress' MLAs to hold confidential meeting in Dehradun
Discontent is brewing in the Uttarakhand Congress following the recent organisational revamp of the state unit with a section of party MLAs likely to meet here soon. Three-time MLA from Dharchula Harish Dhami, who is among the disgruntled legislators, on Wednesday accused the party leadership of ignoring merit in the new appointments. Though the MLAs were scheduled to meet here this evening, some could not reach on time.
Cash reward on ex-MP Atiq’s son Ali increased to ₹50,000
The cash reward declared for the arrest of former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's second son Ali has been increased to ₹50,000. In a property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu's FIR, Zeeshan had alleged that Ali had made him talk to his father (Atiq) lodged in Ahmedabad Jail. Atiq had allegedly instructed Ali and his aides to beat up Zeeshan and his two relatives when he refused to pay up.
By 2025, UP to be TB-free: Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak
The Uttar Pradesh government has set a deadline for eradicating tuberculosis by 2025 and malaria by 2030, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said on Wednesday. Pathak, who is also the health minister, said the government would run 'Dastak' campaign from April 15 to 30. “The campaign is aimed at checking outbreak of diseases like JE, dengue and chikangunya, and for this an inter-departmental coordination approach is being resorted to,” he said.
