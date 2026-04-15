...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

CBI books EPFO official for illegally amassing 61.55 lakh

CBI has charged EPFO official MJ Bamne for amassing ₹61.55 lakh in unexplained assets over 10 years, with his wife implicated in the case.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 05:46 am IST
By Abhishek Sharan
Advertisement

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked an Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) official for allegedly amassing assets worth 61.55 lakh that could not be explained by his known sources of income.

CBI books EPFO official for illegally amassing 61.55 lakh

The accused official, MJ Bamne, amassed the assets over a span of 10 years from January 2012 to December 2022 while he was posted at the EPFO’s Kandivali (east) unit as a senior social security assistant. The 61.55 lakh amounted to 22% of the accused income during the decade, according to the CBI.

The accused, who is currently posted in Karnataka, was suspended in August 2022 and faced departmental proceedings. The CBI also booked his wife for allegedly helping him amass the disproportionate assets. CBI officials said Bamne was earlier booked in two alleged corruption cases by the CBI, in which some of the bribes meant for him were sent to his wife’s bank account.

The recent case against the accused was registered based on a complaint received by the CBI’s Mumbai unit on March 26 from a CBI police inspector. According to the complainant, officials found incriminating documents during searches at Bamne’s house in Dahisar.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / CBI books EPFO official for illegally amassing 61.55 lakh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.