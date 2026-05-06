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CBI books ex-DSP in 98.63L corruption case

BM Meena’s wife, Sunita, was also booked for allegedly abetting her husband’s illegal activities, officials said

Published on: May 06, 2026 05:24 am IST
By Abhishek Sharan
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MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked its former officer BM Meena in a second corruption case, this time for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets (DA) worth 98.63 lakh in his and his wife’s names during his three-year posting as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Mumbai up to December 2024.

(Shutterstock)

Meena’s wife, Sunita, was also booked for allegedly abetting her husband’s illegal activities, officials said. The CBI registered a case against the couple on April 30 under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act related to illicit enrichment, criminal misconduct by a public servant, and abetment.

Meena was attached to the CBI’s Banking Securities Fraud Branch in Mumbai from September 2021 to December 2024. On December 30, 2024, he and seven others were booked for allegedly demanding and accepting an undue advantage in return for favours from certain individuals.

The latest case was registered based on a complaint filed by a CBI inspector who was the assistant investigating officer in the 2024 case and had scrutinised the related disproportionate assets angle against the accused officer.

It was further alleged in the December 2024 case that the accused CBI officer had availed the services of private persons acting as middlemen to conduct bribe transactions through a web of bank accounts and hawala channels.

 
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