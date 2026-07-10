CBI will probe Ajit Pawar plane crash after AAIB report submitted: Fadnavis

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to submit its final report on the plane crash that killed deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar by January next year. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis arrives for the assembly session at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday (@CMOMaharashtra X)

Fadnavis, who was responding to concerns expressed by opposition legislators about the circumstances of the plane crash, said the CBI has also conveyed that it could take over the investigation only after AAIB completes its technical investigation and submits its final report.

He underlined that the state CID and AAIB were investigating different aspects of the case, but further progress hinged on the AAIB’s findings.

Pawar died along with four others after their Learjet 45 plane crashed near Baramati airport on January 28 this year, following which the AAIB launched a probe.

“Both the CID investigation and any possible CBI probe are awaiting the AAIB’s findings because its report will establish the technical facts surrounding the crash,” he said.

“Before anyone can be named as an accused or charges can be framed, it is necessary to establish who is responsible for the crash. That determination cannot be made without the AAIB’s final report. Even to initiate action against the owner of VSR Ventures, we need its findings. Both the state government and the central government are pursuing the matter diligently.”

Fadnavis added that air crash investigations normally took three to four years. “However, considering the seriousness of this case, the central government has expedited the process by engaging experts from foreign countries, including a specialised agency from the United States,” he said. “I am confident that the report will be available before the first death anniversary of Ajit Pawar.”

According to Fadnavis, CID secured all available footage related to the crash and recorded witness statements. However, the AAIB report remains the most important piece of the investigation. “This is why I have personally been reviewing its progress,” he said.

“The authorities informed me that the downloading of all data from the aircraft’s equipment has been completed and the reconstruction of data, wherever required, has also been successfully completed. A preliminary report has already been submitted.”

The CM said that the CID had examined several aspects of the case, including allegations surrounding the late pilot, Captain Sumit Kapoor. “Since questions were raised about Kapoor, investigators scrutinised his bank accounts, insurance policies and share market investments. However, nothing suspicious was found,” he said.

In February, the Maharashtra government requested the union home minister Amit Shah to order a CBI probe into the plane crash that killed Pawar.

Fadnavis said both the CID investigation and any possible CBI probe would remain dependent on the AAIB’s technical findings.

“Both the CID investigation and any possible CBI probe are awaiting the AAIB’s findings because that report will establish the technical facts surrounding the crash. There is no reason for anyone to have doubts about the investigation because before anyone can be named as an accused or charges can be framed, it is necessary to establish who is responsible for the crash. That determination cannot be made without the AAIB’s final report,” he said and added, “Even to initiate action against the owner of VSR Ventures, we need the findings of the AAIB investigation.”

Both the state government and the central government are closely monitoring the matter and pursuing it diligently,” he added.

Noting that aircraft accident investigations typically take three to four years, the chief minister said the Centre had expedited the process by engaging international experts. “Normally, such investigations take three to four years. However, considering the seriousness of this case, the central government has expedited the process by engaging experts from foreign countries, including a specialised agency from the United States. I am confident that the report will be available before the first death anniversary of Ajit Pawar,” he said.

According to Fadnavis, the CID has also secured all available footage related to the crash and recorded statements of witnesses. However, the AAIB report remains the most important piece of the investigation. This was the reason he had been personally reviewing the progress of the AAIB investigation.

“I have personally reviewed the progress with the authorities. They informed me

that the downloading of all data from the aircraft’s equipment has been completed. Wherever reconstruction of data was required, that process has also been successfully completed. A preliminary report has already been submitted,” he said.

He said the CID has continued its investigation and examined several aspects of the case, including allegations surrounding the late pilot, Captain Sumit Kapoor.

“Since questions were raised about the late pilot, Captain Sumit Kapoor, investigators scrutinised his bank accounts, insurance policies and share market investments. However, nothing suspicious was found,” he said.

On January 28, Pawar died after Learjet 45 aircraft owned by VSR Ventures crashed in Baramati. Pawar’s nephew and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit has made serious allegations against the VSR Ventures and also raised suspicion over the pilot’s role in the accident who died in the plane crash.