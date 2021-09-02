CBI arrests a member of Deshmukh’s legal team

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Anand Daga, a member of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s legal team, after day-long questioning for allegedly trying to influence the agency’s probe into the corruption charges against his client. Daga was taken to Delhi, where he will be produced in a court along with CBI sub-inspector Abhishek Tiwari, who was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly leaking the agency’s preliminary inquiry report into the corruption allegations.

“Advocate (Daga) also arrested; has been brought to Delhi on transit remand. Both arrested persons will be produced before a competent court,” said CBI spokesman R C Joshi.

The CBI on Wednesday registered a case after the contents of the report appeared in a section of the media. It arrested Tiwari over the alleged leak and conducted searches at his residence and office. Tiwari is also suspected to have allegedly accepted a bribe from Deshmukh’s team for purportedly manipulating the report.

The CBI on Wednesday questioned Deshmukh’s son-in-law, but he was later let off. But Daga was detained for questioning and eventually arrested. The agency suspects Daga tried to scuttle the inquiry through a junior ranked CBI officer, said an official with the federal agency.

The CBI conducted the preliminary inquiry against Deshmukh following a Bombay high court order in April. The probe was ordered after former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Deshmukh of corruption. In a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20, Singh alleged Deshmukh directed certain Mumbai police officers to collect ₹100 crores monthly from hotel and bar owners. The CBI booked Deshmukh on April 21 after the preliminary inquiry, saying it found substance in the allegations. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also registered a money laundering case against Deshmukh.

The CBI has claimed its probe suggested Deshmukh misused his position as Maharashtra home minister. It arrested Deshmukh’s personal secretary. Sanjeev Palande, and assistant Kundan Shinde on June 26, for their alleged involvement in the laundering of money extorted allegedly on Deshmukh’s directions.

In July, ED provisionally attached Deshmukh’s properties worth ₹4.2 crores. Deshmukh has rejected allegations against him as politically motivated. He has maintained Singh levelled them after the latter was shunted out over his poor handling of the case related to the car with explosives parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence and the death of the vehicle’s owner.