CCTV video: Cop jumps on tracks to save 18-yr-old. Train crosses 3 secs later

GRP constable Mane saved a teenager, identified as a resident of Kalyan, who had been standing on the edge of the railway platform and jumped onto the tracks just before an express train was to pass
GRP constable Mane jumped on the railway tracks at Thane’s Vithalwadi railway station when he figured that an 18-yr-old, who had jumped on the tracks moments before an express train was to pass (Screengrab/CCTV)
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 08:19 PM IST
ByAnamika Gharat

THANE: A 35-year-old government railway police (GRP) constable jumped on the railway tracks moments before an express train was to pass to save an 18-year-old who allegedly tried to die by suicide, police said. Both of them were unhurt.

The incident took place at about 2.30pm on Wednesday at Vithalwadi railway station in Thane district.

Police said the teenager, who was rescued, hasn’t spoken yet on why he jumped in front of the train. He is too scared, a police officer said, adding that his parents have been called to help understand the situation.

“The youngster was standing on the edge of the platform when the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Railway Station-Madhurai Express train was arriving. Mane told him to step back and moved on. When he turned around to confirm that the teenager had moved back as a train was approaching the platform, he saw the teenager had jumped on the tracks. Mane rushed back and also jumped,” a GRP officer said.

CCTV footage of the incident shows that three seconds after the policeman pushed the teenager away from the tracks, the express train crossed the station.

