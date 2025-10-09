Cement blocks falls from building site in Jogeshwari East, kills 22-year-old woman

MUMBAI: A 22-year-old bank employee on her way to work died instantly due to heavy bleeding after a cement block fell on her head from an under-construction building in Jogeshwari East on Wednesday morning. Mumbai, India. 08, 2025 - (File Photo) Sanskruti Amin, a 22-year-old Bank employee, lost her life after a cement block fell on her head from a construction building at Kialas Bhavan in the Jogeshwari area of the western suburbs in Mumbai. Mumbai, India. 08, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The incident occurred at around 9.30am, when Sanskruti Amin was on her way to work. Police said she was walking on the road, barely a few meters from her house before an aerated autoclaved concrete block from an unidentified floor of the construction site of Shivkunj, a private building undergoing redevelopment, fell on Sanskruti’s head.

Sanskruti’s father, Anil Umesh Amin, 56, said, “Sanskruti began working at the RBL Bank in Goregaon West just a week back. Today, after Sanskruti left, I was at home and heard a scream from outside. I went outside and saw a crowd gathered just a few feet away from our house,” said Anil. “I saw Sanskruti lying on the ground in a pool of her blood.” She was rushed to HBT Hospital and declared dead on arrival.

The construction was being carried out by M/S Shaddha Life developers, said Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 10). Other residents in the area said that although the building has safety nets, they are torn and damaged in several places.

This was not the first time that something had fallen from the building, Parvati Pawar, Sanskiriti’s neighbour, said. She had seen an iron rod and a brick had fallen in the recent past. Fortunately, nobody was hurt, she said. “We have complained to the building supervisor many times to put proper safety nets, but they have ignored our complaints, and that has now cost Sanskruti her life.”

Anil, who runs a catering business, approached the police, and an FIR registration is currently underway. Nalawade said it has been established that there was negligence on the part of the supervisor and contractor. “The Meghwadi police have been instructed to register an FIR against them for death due to negligence under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanita,” he said. The civic body has issued a stop-work notice to halt construction activities at the site.

“I am still in a state of shock and cannot believe that my only daughter has left me,” Anil said. The Meghwadi police had sent Sanskruti’s body for a post-mortem and immediately registered an accidental death report.

Sanskruti’s family said she had completed a course in hotel management and used to work at a cafe. Only a week ago, she began reporting for duty at the bank. “Many people from here had complained to the building supervisor more than once about inadequate safety measures followed by the builder. No action was taken until today, when my sister lost her life,” Nishita Bermera, Sanskruti’s cousin, said.

A BMC official said that the building proposal department has been asked to check on the permissions issued to the construction site. “The construction has been going on ever since a hospital was demolished in the place a few years ago,” Bermera said.