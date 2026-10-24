Central Bank of India reports 13.96 crore loss in 187 unauthorised transactions

MUMBAI: The Central Bank of India has approached the Maharashtra Nodal Cyber Police after allegedly losing ₹13.96 crore in 187 unauthorised transactions involving 36 bank accounts. The fraud occurred after unknown individuals gained access to the Central SFMS server of Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services (IFTAS), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through the bank’s core banking system.

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According to Maharashtra Nodal Cyber Police, a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Bhaskar Gorugantu, 53, General Manager (Treasury) at the Central Bank of India.

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The bank reported unauthorised transfers totalling ₹13.96 crore, which were routed through the settlement account maintained by the bank with the RBI, to accounts across 36 banks, through 187 transactions between October 15 and 17, 2026. “The bank maintains a settlement account with the RBI. In addition, it has an RTGS settlement account. As per the procedure, the bank’s system contains an RTGS portal to facilitate the payment mechanism,” a police officer said.

Explaining the process, the officer said that when a customer submits an application to transfer money through the RTGS system, the payment details are entered into the bank’s core banking system. The amount is debited from the customer’s account and credited to the bank’s settlement account. A message is then sent from the bank’s core banking system through its SFMS server to IFTAS’s Central SFMS server, following which the amount is debited from the settlement account.

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{{^usCountry}} The debited funds belonged to the bank’s customers and were not the bank’s own funds. The bank subsequently informed the RBI, IFTAS, the Daksh Portal, the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) about the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The debited funds belonged to the bank’s customers and were not the bank’s own funds. The bank subsequently informed the RBI, IFTAS, the Daksh Portal, the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) about the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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