MUMBAI: The Union ministry of education has expressed dissatisfaction with Maharashtra’s education department over the low response to PM Narendra Modi’s student interaction programme, Pariksha Pe Charcha. The concern was conveyed through a communication from the ministry’s deputy secretary, following which the director of state secondary and higher secondary education has issued fresh instructions to officials across the state to intensify registration efforts for the programme. Centre displeased with low response to PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ in state

According to an official letter, the union ministry had set a target of 65,00,000 participants from Maharashtra, including students, teachers and parents. However, registrations so far have crossed only 2,75,000, falling far short of the expected numbers. The shortfall has prompted the Centre to seek immediate corrective measures from the state machinery.

On December 22, Mahesh Palkar, director of secondary and higher secondary education, issued a circular addressed to the divisional deputy directors of education, education officers and education inspectors, directing them to take urgent steps to boost participation. The circular makes reference to a WhatsApp message received from the union education ministry’s deputy secretary, indicating the Centre’s displeasure at the poor response from Maharashtra schools.

The circular also recalls earlier communications issued on December 3 and December 8, which informed schools about an online multiple-choice questionnaire competition being conducted as part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 9. The competition is open to students from Classes 6 to 12, teachers and parents, and is being hosted on the MyGov Innovate India platform from December 1 to January 11. Participation in the online activity is linked to the registration process for the programme.

In the latest directive, Palkar has instructed that all headmasters and principals within each division and district be formally informed about the low registration status and the expectations of the union ministry. School heads have been asked to actively encourage maximum participation from students, teachers and parents, and to submit detailed reports on registrations to the directorate within the stipulated time frame.

However, the push for higher registrations has drawn mixed reactions from school authorities. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a school principal said that while schools were complying with the instructions, the emphasis on registration was excessive. “We are registering students but there is actually no need for registration as the prime minister’s interaction is open to all,” the principal said. “Every year, we invite students, parents and teachers to the school and arrange a screening of the programme in the common hall. We have had nearly 100 per cent viewership for his speech.”