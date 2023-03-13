Change of guard, stay on works affected implementation of social justice schemes

Mumbai: Mumbai: The transfer of power in the state and the subsequent stay on various development works had its impact on the implementation of various schemes targeted at scheduled caste population under the social justice department.

The State’s Economic Survey revealed that the fund utilisation for the Scheduled Caste Component Scheme (SCCS) was below 50% till mid-February this year and merely 5% of the amount compared to the previous year was spent on wasti (habitate) development of the SC population.

The state is known for running and reasonably good implementation of schemes for socially backward sections. However, this fiscal year, the state saw rebellion in Shiv Sena under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, which resulted in the collapse of the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) government. Shinde joined hands with the BJP and formed the government on 30 June 2022.

The Shinde-Fadnavis government had stayed various works approved by the previous government. Besides, local development works were also affected due to lack of decision at the district-level. At present, the government is functioning with about 50% ministers of the total cabinet limit and as a result, many departments are with chief minister Eknath Shinde or Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

These political developments resulted in poor implementation of schemes, mainly under the social justice department.

According to the survey, ₹12,230 crore was proposed for 230 schemes under the SCCS during 2022-23, but only ₹4,581 crore was spent till mid-February i.e. below 50 %.

For the overall development of 67,618 SC and neo-Buddhist wasti in rural areas, the government provides funds for basic facilities such as drinking water, electricity, construction of internal roads, roads connecting habitats, drainage and community hall, etc. During 2021-22, the government had spent ₹793.71 crore, but during 2022-23 till November 2022, the expenditure was just ₹11.43 crore.

The government runs Sahitya Ratna Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Nagari Wasti Sudhar Yojna in 249 identified wards in municipal corporations and 1,329 identified wards in municipal council areas. Under the scheme, an expenditure of ₹1,047.78 crore was incurred during 2021-22, however, it was just ₹22.69 crore during 2022-23 till November.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) had covered 2,572 students under the skill development programme during 2021-22, but during 2022-23 till December, only 357 students were covered under the programme.