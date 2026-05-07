Charging gun theft slows BEST’s e-buses ops in Govandi

MUMBAI: BEST buses at the Shivajinagar depot in Govandi are running 20-30 minutes late for a rather unusual reason. Ten e-bus charging guns have been stolen, leaving the depot struggling to power its fleet.

Mumbai, India - November 10, 2017: Maharashtra's first Electric Buses by the State Government in the presence of Aditya Thackeray at Wadala Depot in Mumbai, India, on Friday, November 10, 2017. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

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The theft was discovered during a routine inspection, leaving the BEST administration scrambling to plug an unexpected gap in security across its depots.

A charging gun is a device that connects an electric vehicle (EV) to the charging station and, by extension, to the power grid. It is a critical component in the charging process as it regulates the transfer of power while an EV is plugged in.

According to BEST officials, 40 charging stations have been installed at the Shivajinagar depot, each with a charging gun connected via a cable. Officials said each charging gun costs up to ₹1.5 lakh.

A BEST official said this is the first time e-charging guns have been found missing. Blaming miscreants, he said, “There are instances where thieves climb the depot’s walls and damage our equipment in a bid to steal it. On occasion, our staff has been hurt when miscreants have thrown stones at them.”

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{{^usCountry}} Ramakant Gupta, member of the BEST committee in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), who flagged the theft, questioned security arrangements at Mumbai’s bus depots. “I have asked investigations to be carried out at depots in Malwani, Govandi, Jogeshwari as well,” said Gupta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramakant Gupta, member of the BEST committee in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), who flagged the theft, questioned security arrangements at Mumbai’s bus depots. “I have asked investigations to be carried out at depots in Malwani, Govandi, Jogeshwari as well,” said Gupta. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Govandi theft comes as the BEST is making a major push toward electric buses. The undertaking, which currently operates 1,800 e-buses across its 27 depots, has placed orders for 4,500 more e-buses. Of which 700-800 have joined the fleet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Govandi theft comes as the BEST is making a major push toward electric buses. The undertaking, which currently operates 1,800 e-buses across its 27 depots, has placed orders for 4,500 more e-buses. Of which 700-800 have joined the fleet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials say 20 of the BEST’s 27 depots are equipped with electric charging stations, which private cars also use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials say 20 of the BEST’s 27 depots are equipped with electric charging stations, which private cars also use. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After the Govandi theft was brought to the administration’s attention, BEST general manager Sonia Sethi said corrective steps would be taken. Sethi has asked officials to increase the height of the compound wall around the Govandi depot, and action in this regard will be initiated within a fortnight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the Govandi theft was brought to the administration’s attention, BEST general manager Sonia Sethi said corrective steps would be taken. Sethi has asked officials to increase the height of the compound wall around the Govandi depot, and action in this regard will be initiated within a fortnight. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials also said that while the Shivajinagar depot is operated by the BEST, the electric buses and associated infrastructure are maintained by Tata Motors. The company has been asked to increase the number of security guards posted at the depot to strengthen surveillance.

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