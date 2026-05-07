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Charging gun theft slows BEST’s e-buses ops in Govandi

The theft was discovered during a routine inspection, leaving the BEST administration scrambling to plug an unexpected gap in security across its depots

Published on: May 07, 2026 05:22 am IST
By Shashank Rao
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MUMBAI: BEST buses at the Shivajinagar depot in Govandi are running 20-30 minutes late for a rather unusual reason. Ten e-bus charging guns have been stolen, leaving the depot struggling to power its fleet.

Mumbai, India - November 10, 2017: Maharashtra's first Electric Buses by the State Government in the presence of Aditya Thackeray at Wadala Depot in Mumbai, India, on Friday, November 10, 2017. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

The theft was discovered during a routine inspection, leaving the BEST administration scrambling to plug an unexpected gap in security across its depots.

A charging gun is a device that connects an electric vehicle (EV) to the charging station and, by extension, to the power grid. It is a critical component in the charging process as it regulates the transfer of power while an EV is plugged in.

According to BEST officials, 40 charging stations have been installed at the Shivajinagar depot, each with a charging gun connected via a cable. Officials said each charging gun costs up to 1.5 lakh.

A BEST official said this is the first time e-charging guns have been found missing. Blaming miscreants, he said, “There are instances where thieves climb the depot’s walls and damage our equipment in a bid to steal it. On occasion, our staff has been hurt when miscreants have thrown stones at them.”

Officials also said that while the Shivajinagar depot is operated by the BEST, the electric buses and associated infrastructure are maintained by Tata Motors. The company has been asked to increase the number of security guards posted at the depot to strengthen surveillance.

 
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