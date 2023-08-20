Chhatrapati Shahu to attend Pawar’s rally in Kolhapur, could join NCP

Mumbai: Beleaguered NCP chief Sharad Pawar could get a boost with the support of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, a 12th descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Shahu Maharaj will share the dais with Pawar in the latter’s rally at Kolhapur to be held on August 25.

Shahu Chhatrapati’s attendance at the NCP rally will be a big boost to Pawar, who is now trying to rebuild the party after a split engineered by Ajit Pawar on July 2. Most of the MLAs have pledged their loyalty to the rebel faction, after which the NCP chief declared that he would build the party afresh after 1999, when it was formed. (HT PHOTO)

It is not yet clear whether Shahu Maharaj would join Pawar’s party.

Shahu Maharaj is the head of the erstwhile royal family that ruled the princely state of Kolhapur and is widely respected in the state. Politically, he has been close to the Congress ideology but avoided joining a political party after his attempt to get elected to the Lok Sabha in 1998 failed. He is also a respected figure in the Maratha community, which formed a strong support base for the NCP. His presence in Pawar’s rally could send a message that the NCP chief has his support.

Shahu Maharaj confirmed on Saturday that he would attend Pawar’s rally. “Yes, I have accepted the invitation and will attend. There is no doubt on this score,” he told reporters on Saturday. However, he scotched the widespread speculation that he was joining the Pawar-led NCP and contesting the upcoming general elections from the Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency as a Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate. “Yes, I was willing to become an MP, but in the 1998 elections,” he replied when questioned.

NCP insiders said that Pawar shared a good relation with the royal family head, who is also progressive and broadminded. It was Shahu Chhatrapati who led a ‘Sadbhavana’ rally in Kolhapur, following the communal riots in June this year. Significantly, his elder son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji has formed his own outfit, Swarajya, and is likely to field candidates in the coming elections.

Although Shahu Chhatrapati told mediapersons that he was not interested in contesting the elections, NCP insiders said that attempts were on to convince him to enter the fray. “We have been trying to persuade him for quite some time,” said a senior Congress leader. “He may be saying so today but we are sure that he will take a positive decision on contesting elections as an MVA candidate.”

The NCP lost the Kolhapur seat to the Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Mandlik in the last Lok Sabha election. The seat has traditionally been with either the Congress or the NCP for the past many decades. Mandlik chose to side with chief minister Eknath Shinde after he split the party in June last year.

Chhatrapati Shahu’s predecessor with the same name, who became the head of the princely state of Kolhapur in 1894, was popular due to his progressive reign. He is considered one of the premier social reformers in Maharashtra along with Mahatma Phule and Dr B R Ambedkar.

