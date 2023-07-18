Ram Baug in Ulwe developed by destroying mangroves, says activist

NAVI MUMBAI: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has an uphill task to determine the legality of the recently opened Ram Baug Garden in Ulwe after an activist alleged that it has been constructed by destroying mangroves without permission.

Before CIDCO acquired the area, only farmland existed here. However, once the bunds started falling apart, over 300 acres of land got submerged and was converted into wetlands. (HT Photo)

Just six months after the pet project of Ramseth Thakur, former BJP Member of Parliament, was thrown open to the public, questions are being raised about the legality of the project.

Vaibhav Mhatre, social activist who had filed an RTI in the matter, has alleged that the garden, spread across six acres adjacent to the Nhava Creek, has been developed by destroying thousands of mangroves without taking any permissions from CIDCO.

CIDCO’s response to Mhatre’s RTI queries indicated that the planning authority was not aware of any such land transfer.

“On March 26, I had sought documents through Right to Information (RTI) from CIDCO asking whether they had handed over six acres of land for construction of the garden. In their response on May 24, CIDCO stated that no such land transfer has been done. This means the entire project is illegal,” said Mhatre.

The activist had started to take interest in the project after he witnessed large-scale debris dumping on the creek side going unnoticed.

“The garden has been constructed by systematically reclaiming land by destroying a vast expanse of mangroves since 2018. I have been consistently informing both the forest department and CIDCO about the damage being done to the ecosystem,” said the activist.

Mhatre shot videos of the rampant debris dumping and also uploaded a five-minute video describing numerous changes the area has undergone to facilitate the construction of the garden.

“As per Google satellite images of the area, the flow of an earlier existing water channel has been diverted, which is now leading to the death of more mangroves due to lack of water,” he added.

Affirming the large-scale changes made to the land, Hanuman Shankar Bhoir, former gram panchayat sarpanch, said, “Before CIDCO acquired the area, only farmland existed here. However, once the bunds started falling apart, over 300 acres of land got submerged and was converted into wetlands.

“The only structure that existed was a small temple surrounded by mangroves. The entire project is illegal, and there is no paperwork done even at the gram panchayat level.

“It is surprising that CIDCO, which is otherwise prompt in demolishing the smallest of unauthorised structures, has failed miserably against the garden,” said Bhoir.

This May, Mhatre began seeking a series of documents through the RTI Act to substantiate his claims. From CIDCO, he acquired details about the ownership of the land. He also got information on whether CIDCO has made any reservations about the development plan (DP) for having a garden in the area.

CIDCO has also been asked to provide information on contracting any agency or trust to investigate the upkeep of the garden.

“In June, I received the responses to the information sought in May. According to the response, the land on which the garden is built, as per CIDCO records, is coming under Survey no 14/1 to 24, 24/28 to 33, 14/36 A, 14/37, 14/39 A, 14/40 P, and 14/45.

“Another response from June 14, the RTI query said the same land survey numbers belong to CIDCO thereby making it conclusive that the construction of the garden is done by violating all norms and regulations,” said the activist.

Mhatre also provided CIDCO with the nature of illegal construction and encroachments done on each of the land survey numbers.

“CIDCO has been informed about the gross violations that include permanent constructions like huge water fountains, tarred roads, and parking zones with the capacity for 100 vehicles. There are dumpers used to regularly dump mud and it has also been observed that there are more rooms presently being constructed,” he told HT.

Kailash Shinde, joint managing director of CIDCO, said he will look into the matter after going through the series of complaints made.

Denying the allegations, Thakur said the garden was developed solely to do something beneficial for the village in which he was born.

“I am aware of the complaints, and the temple committee has already received a notice from CIDCO. The construction of the garden was not done for any commercial interest, instead, it was necessitated to prevent flood-like situation within the village due to damaged creek side bunds,” he said.

Thakur reiterated that the garden only adds to the greenery and enhances the living conditions of the villagers.

“The primary purpose was to provide entertainment and livelihood to the youth. Despite the benefits, if the garden is still considered illegal, then CIDCO can take over, and start looking into its maintenance as there are thousands of visitors flocking to see the garden.

“I had to build this garden on a personal level with the help of villagers as CIDCO has not shown any will to develop anything for this area.

“If this project were to be done after getting required permissions from CIDCO, then it would have taken another 20 years, and by then, I and most of the elderly won’t be alive,” he said.

