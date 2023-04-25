CIDCO floats tenders worth 1216 crore for NAINA project

PANVEL: In order to speed up the delayed work of Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has floated tenders worth ₹1,216 crore plus GST. These tenders are for projects to construct roads, footpaths, SW Drains etc. which are proposed under the Town Planning Scheme (TPS). Work on the projects is expected to begin soon.

According to Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO, “NAINA is an ambitious project in the urban planning sector of the state. Since the project is being implemented through TPS, CIDCO is targeting speedy implementation of every TPS and the development works proposed under each TPS.”

He informed, “CIDCO has recently floated the tenders for the development works of roads up to stage-I, footpaths and SW drains under TPS-2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 and improvement of roads up to stage-I, footpaths and SW drains under TPS-7.”

He assured, “The tender process will be conducted with a transparent online system and the development works will be undertaken on fast-track after completion of the tender process.”

Stated Mukherjee, “The work of a bridge near Devad village connecting NAINA with New Panvel is also in its final stages.”

CIDCO is developing NAINA, a planned city equipped with ultra-modern facilities on an area of 371 sq. km. around the Navi Mumbai International Airport for preventing the haphazard growth of this area. The project is being implemented through a total of 12 TPS for its speedy and effective implementation. The TPS is based on the principle of ‘participation of land owners’.

Landowners will get a 40% developed plot from their original land at 2.5 FSI. CIDCO will develop roads, playgrounds, schools, gardens, growth centres and other infrastructure and facilities over the remaining 60% land.

The government has approved final TPS- 1 and 2 and preliminary TPS-3. The draft TPS-4, 5, 6 and 7 have received approval from the government and the government has appointed an arbitrator for the further proceeding of TPS.

