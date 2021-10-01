Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / CIDCO gives eviction notice to 97 families of 3 villages on land meant for Navi Mumbai International Airport project
mumbai news

CIDCO gives eviction notice to 97 families of 3 villages on land meant for Navi Mumbai International Airport project

97 families of Ulwe, Kombadbhuje and Targhar villages that are a part of the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport project, are yet to vacate their homes; these families have received notice from CIDCO asking to evict the homes and demolish them
By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 08:43 PM IST
CIDCO officials serving notice to families of three villages on the land meant for the Navi Mumbai International Airport project, asking them to vacate their homes. (HT PHOTO)

Ninety seven families of Ulwe, Kombadbhuje and Targhar villages that are a part of the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project, are yet to vacate their homes. These families have now received a notice from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) asking to evict the homes and demolish them in 24 hours.

The notice was issued on Wednesday, and on Thursday, CIDCO and a team of police had reached the spot asking the families to vacate the homes.

“After we spoke and negotiated with CIDCO officials, they gave us three more days for vacating. Our only demand was that CIDCO should give verdicts on the hearings that they had conducted before the pandemic. Many had issues with the compensation, some were identified as non-eligible. All of those had hearings conducted by CIDCO and people don’t want to leave their homes without knowing the verdict,” advocate Prashant Bhoir, a resident of Ulwe village, said.

He added that CIDCO now has told them that it will apply the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Act.

RELATED STORIES

“As per this, if we do not leave our homes and go, they would not compensate us with the land that we are eligible for and instead would only give the compensation money. Due to this, now people are literally forced to leave without waiting for the decision on the hearings,” Bhoir said.

Meanwhile, another villager, Pundalik Mhatre, said, “We do not have an option now and we are slowly making up our minds to leave. Some still have speculations as to what if the CIDCO does not give out a hearing in favour of them after they leave. Those people have decided to stay back.”

Another villager confirmed that he and his family would stay back till the CIDCO gave its final decision on the hearing.

A CIDCO official said “The houses are being demolished by the villagers themselves and they are vacating the homes after we gave notices. All the eligible villagers would be compensated as per the promise.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Naupada police in Thane arrest 5 incl 4 women for burglaries

NMMC starts food bank for homeless and needy in Navi Mumbai

Daily positivity rate in Thane at 2.34% is more than Maharashtra state’s 2.10%

24-year-old burglar from Kalwa in Thane arrested for molesting woman, stealing cash
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP