CIDCO to provide water to buildings without OC in Airport Rehabilitation and Resettlement region

CIDCO has decided to provide water connections to buildings that are yet to obtain the occupation certificate in the Airport Rehabilitation area.

The buildings in the pocket 1 to 7 in Karanjade and Ulwe nodes will benefit from this decision as the water rates levied on these connections is less than the taxes imposed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Thane Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra Life Authority (Ambernath) and Panvel City Municipal Corporation.

Sanjay Mukherjee, CIDCO VC-MD, said, “CIDCO has always made every effort possible to provide basic and necessary facilities to the PAPs from the NMIA project. The PAPs have always extended their co-operation towards CIDCO as well. Keeping in mind the value of their cooperation, CIDCO has taken a decision to provide water connections to the buildings that are yet to obtain the occupation certificate in pockets 1 to 7 in the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) region.”

CIDCO has appealed to the tenants whose buildings have completed constructions but are facing problems obtaining the occupation certificate due to administrative issues to contact Water Supply Executive Engineer, 4th Floor, Raigad Bhavan, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai 400614 for water connections.