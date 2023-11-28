CIDCO to ready Navi Mumbai Metro line 2, 3 and 4 DPR in two months

Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai, India - Nov. 17, 2023:Commuters board Metro rail from Belapur Metro Station, after Line no. 1 from Belapur to Pendhar was opened for public at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, November 17, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The launch and the positive response from commuters to travel on the 11 Km Line 1 of Metro operating between Belapur terminus and Pendhar, Navi Mumbai has given the much needed momentum for City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to focus on the getting the remaining line 2, 3 and 4 commissioned

Over a lakh of commuters have travelled on the line 1and as per the daily revenue report nearly ₹39 lakh has been generated through the sale of tickets done both Online as well as via Cash.

“ The response to the line 1 of Metro is extremely positive. On an average everyday over 15,000 commuters are using the line to commute from Belapur to Taloja. This has certainly given an impetus toward getting the other lines commissioned at the earliest,” said the Joint Managing Director (JMD) Rajesh Patil.

The proposed lines are extremely crucial to the city as these are going to terminate at the Navi Mumbai International Airport(NMIA) terminal thereby creating a new and faster medium of transportation. Consultants roped in 5 months back will soon be submitting the detail project report (DPR).

“There are 3 more elevated metro lines to be developed . All of these lines are essentially extension of the line 1 to enhance transportation system to the upcoming Airport. The proposed line 2, 3 and 4 will be extension from Pendhar, passing through MIDC Taloja and even parts of Khandeshwar. The DPR for these lines are expected to be come through in 2 months,” said a senior official from CIDCO. The line 1 of Metro was commissioned on November 17. The need for fresh DPR was due to the extensive time taken to implement the first line. “ The earlier DPR was prepared in 2011. Fresh DPR was needed to ascertain the current status of the area through which the line will be laid this includes alignment of the bridge, encroachments and even presence of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ),” said an official.

For the implementation of the line 1 project, CIDCO had acquired financial line of credit of ₹500 crore from a private bank. The total cost to be incurred in the construction of all the 4 lines is estimated to over ₹11 000 crore. As per response given to an application made by social activist Anil Galgali, Rs. 3063/- crore was the expenditure incurred in constructing the Line 1.

“ There is lot going on with regard to the further planning and operation of the Metro line. The focus is not just about Line 2,3 and 4 in fact there are consultants appointed to study the feasibility of extending the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Metro Rail Line between the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Airport also known as Lines 8,” said the official.

CIDCO is informed to have taken the initiative to prepare another DPR for the remaining portion of Line 8 which terminates at Mankhurd. “ Just like extending the line 2, 3 and 4 of Metro from Taloja, the DPR for Line 8 is to identify the most suitable corridor to be followed to extend the services from Mankhurd till the Airport by CIDCO,” adds the official.

Line 2: Khandeshwar to Taloja MIDC (7.12 km)

Line 3: Pendhar to Midc Taloja ( 3.87 km)

Line 4: Khandeshwar to NMIA (4.17 km)