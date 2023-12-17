CISF guard on duty shoots himself at Jio Garden in BKC

MUMBAI: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guard stationed at the Jio Garden in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) allegedly shot himself in the head on Saturday morning. The BKC police have registered an accidental death report in the matter.

According to the police, the 40-year-old jawan from Gujarat ended his life with his service gun - an AK 47 - around 9.30 am on Saturday. Statements from his colleagues indicated that he was stressed due to a family situation.

Hailing from Amroli, Gujarat, the jawan was living alone in Thane. His duty hours on most days were from 6 am to 1 pm. “On Saturday, he reported to duty as usual and was talking pleasantly with other guards just minutes before taking the extreme step. He then walked into one of the security cabins in the premises after which everyone heard the gunshot,” informed an official from the BKC police.

“We have already informed his family members who are expected to reach Mumbai by Sunday morning. We will also record their statements to confirm whether there was some stressful situation within the family that may have upset the deceased,” said the officer.

The body will be handed over to the family members on Sunday.