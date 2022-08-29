Citizens gather in solidarity for Bilkis Bano

Mumbai: Carter Road, one of Bandra’s popular hang out spots is often abuzz with youngsters clicking pictures of the sunset from the promenade. On Sunday evening, the mood of the place was palpably heartfelt as more than 50 citizens, holding placards, gathered in solidarity to demand justice for Bilkis Bano.

The police, however, dispersed them later for lack of appropriate permissions.

“The decision to order premature release for those convicted of rape and murder is unfair. The only way to ensure such cases don’t go unheard is to collectively raise our voices against it, and we will continue to do so till the lawmakers hear us,” said Yash Chikalkar, a 31-year-old who was part of the protest on Sunday.

People of all age groups gathered at Carter Road only to be stopped by the police within 30 minutes. “Any gathering of large numbers needs prior permission, which this group of protestors didn’t possess. Once they follow the right process, we will not bother anyone,” said an officer from the Carter Road police station.

Bilkis Bano was 21-years-old and 5 months pregnant in 2002 when she was raped, while seven other members of her family, including her 3-year-old daughter were killed. Eleven men were convicted for the crime. Earlier this month, these 11 men who were serving life terms, walked out of the prison.

Various women activist organisations came together in support of Bilkis Bano and have started signature campaigns since. At present, many women have been seeking signatures, including in local trains, in support of Bano and demanding that the convicts be imprisoned again.

“We will not back off. Almost every day we explain Bilkis Bano’s case to people and ask them to sign the sheet,” said S Kabi (50), a member of the Forum Against Oppression of Women (FAOW).

She added that the group started a signature campaign around a week ago, and has already received 50,000 signatures. “Women have been encouraging others they know to sign the plea,” she added.

“Once we reach a mark of 5 lakh signatures, we will send it to the chief justice showing support of the common citizens,” said Ali Bhojwani, coordinator of FAOW.

“They (police) have stopped this protest but we will keep protesting till the verdict is reversed. Next time we will bring together a larger crowd at Azad Maidan and ensure things change,” added Bhojwani.