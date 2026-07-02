City hit by season’s fiercest spell of rain; two injured, roads inundated

MUMBAI: Blinding rain lashed Mumbai on Wednesday, inundating roads, delaying trains and triggering massive traffic snarls across the city as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued two three-hour red alert warnings during the day.

Mumbai, India. July 01, 2026 - Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging on Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Road in Kanjurmarg. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts. Mumbai, India. July 01, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

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The downpour was in line with the IMD’s orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, the IMD recorded 108 mm rainfall at Santacruz, the city’s base observatory, while Colaba received 30 mm.

By 9pm, the city’s eastern suburbs had borne the brunt of the downpour, with Mulund recording the highest rainfall at 166 mm, followed by Bhandup (155 mm), Powai (152 mm), Vikhroli (152 mm), Santacruz (141 mm) and Andheri (135 mm). In south and central Mumbai, Lower Parel received 84 mm of rain, Matunga 82 mm, Wadala 78 mm and Dadar 74 mm, according to BMC data.

Waterlogging was reported from several parts of the city, including Andheri, Vidyavihar, Wadala, Matunga, Mulund and Bhandup, disrupting traffic and forcing commuters to wade through flooded stretches.

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{{^usCountry}} The Andheri subway was shut after nearly five feet of water accumulated. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyanarayan Chowdhary said more than 2,000 traffic personnel were deployed to manage congestion at Borivali, Andheri East, Sakinaka, Kings Circle, Dadar TT, Sion, Matunga, Kandivali and the Malad subway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Andheri subway was shut after nearly five feet of water accumulated. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyanarayan Chowdhary said more than 2,000 traffic personnel were deployed to manage congestion at Borivali, Andheri East, Sakinaka, Kings Circle, Dadar TT, Sion, Matunga, Kandivali and the Malad subway. {{/usCountry}}

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Over two days, BMC reported 135 tree and branch fall incidents in Chembur, Marol, Kurla, Kandivali, Borivali, Malad, Dahisar, Goregaon and seven short circuits across the city.

Late on Tuesday night, a portion of the third-floor balcony of the three-storey Mhada cessed Surya Prakash building on Babulnath Road in Walkeshwar collapsed, fatally injuring Santosh Bharaskar, 51, who worked at a nearby petrol pump.

He was rushed to Sir J J Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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The IMD has retained an orange alert for Mumbai till July 5, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on July 3.

Weather officials attributed the active monsoon conditions to an offshore trough extending from south Gujarat to Karnataka, an upper air cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal that is likely to develop into a low-pressure area around July 3, and a trough extending from the system to the northeast Arabian Sea across eastern and central India.