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City’s 33-crore Gorai mangrove park remains shut a year after completion

Touted as the country’s first dedicated mangrove park, the ₹33.43-crore project was envisioned as a flagship conservation and eco-tourism initiative aimed at familiarising visitors with Mumbai’s fragile coastal ecosystem through elevated boardwalks, birdwatching facilities and interactive environmental education centres

Published on: May 10, 2026 06:04 am IST
By Osama Rawal
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MUMBAI: Nearly a year after it was declared complete, Mumbai’s much-publicised mangrove park at Gorai continues to remain inaccessible to the public, with repeated inauguration delays triggering frustration among environmentalists, educators and local residents. Residents say the prolonged wait has deprived the city of a major ecological learning and eco-tourism space, particularly during the summer holidays when schools and students could have benefited the most.

iiMumbai, India - May 09, 2026: A view of the delay Mangrove Park at Gorai in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, May 09, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Touted as the country’s first dedicated mangrove park, the 33.43-crore project was envisioned as a flagship conservation and eco-tourism initiative aimed at familiarising visitors with Mumbai’s fragile coastal ecosystem through elevated boardwalks, birdwatching facilities and interactive environmental education centres. Despite multiple announcements over the past year regarding its opening, however, the park’s gates remain shut.

MLA Sanjay Upadhyay, who represents the area, told HT that a final inspection of the park was conducted on Saturday and that the remaining finishing work would be completed within five days. “Very soon the garden will be opened after aligning everyone’s schedules,” he said.

Spread across nearly eight hectares in Gorai, the project was formally launched in 2021 during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government when Aaditya Thackeray held the environment and tourism portfolio. The Maharashtra Forest Department’s Mangrove Cell conceptualised and developed the project, with funding routed through the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC). The initiative also received Coastal Regulation Zone clearances from the environment department and was approved by the Maharashtra State Eco-Tourism Board as an official eco-tourism project. IIT Bombay was appointed as the third-party technical auditor to supervise its design and construction.

Other major attractions include a two-storey Nature Interpretation Centre equipped with a library, workshops, audio-visual room, information desk, café, rooftop restaurant and gift shop.

Officials said nearly 80% of the facility operates on solar energy. Visitors are also expected to have access to touch-based information systems, virtual reality modules on mangrove biodiversity, guided nature trails, kayak routes and an app-based destination information platform.

Thackeray said he has written to forest minister Ganesh Naik four times regarding the delay, the latest communication being on May 8. He also said he had sought an assurance on the floor of the assembly that the park would be opened to the public immediately after the budget session.

Environmental activist Milli Shetty said schools across Mumbai had been eagerly awaiting the opening of the park. “Through our clean-up drives in Charkop and environmental networks, many schools have been looking forward to bringing students here and opening it before the schools shut would have been so much better,” she said, adding that the project had the potential to become an important public learning space on mangrove ecosystems.

The prolonged delay has also drawn criticism from environmentalist Zoru Bhathena, who took a swipe at the government over the stalled inauguration. “Had it been about destroying mangroves, it would have taken no time to open it,” he said.

 
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