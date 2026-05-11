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Civic body membership cancellation of man who harboured TCS case accused after verification: Mayor

Civic body membership cancellation of man who harboured TCS case accused after verification: Mayor

Published on: May 11, 2026 04:48 pm IST
PTI |
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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, The process of cancelling the corporatorship of AIMIM leader Matin Patel, booked for harbouring Nashik TCS sexual harassment-forced conversion case accused Nida Khan, will be undertaken after documents related to his house are verified, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar mayor Sameer Rajurkar said on Monday.

Civic body membership cancellation of man who harboured TCS case accused after verification: Mayor

Khan was arrested on May 7 from Chhatrapati Sambhajninagar after being on the run since the case came to the fore following complaints from staffers of the IT major's Nashik unit. The complainants have alleged exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion to Islam, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment, as per police.

Patel was booked for harbouring Khan and her kin, following which the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation issued a notice to him over alleged illegal construction at his house.

"If Patel has indulged in illegalities, his membership of the civic body should be cancelled. Action has been initiated under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, which clearly states that no information should be hidden when the nomination form for civic polls is filed," Rajurkar told reporters.

He said Patel will reach out to the courts in this matter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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