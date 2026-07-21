CJP protests: Over 300 detained in Dadar

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police on Monday detained over 300 people, including students, who had gathered near Chaityabhoomi in Dadar to protest the forcible removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from a hunger strike in Delhi and demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recent examination paper leaks.

Mumbai, India. July 20, 2026 - Mumbai police detained students and Cockroach Janta Party supporters during protests near Chityabhoomi in Dadar, where several student organisations and party supporters had gathered to express solidarity with the protest in Delhi. Mumbai, India. July 20, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The detentions came on a day when the Delhi police used tear gas and lathis to disperse thousands of protestors attempting to march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament as part of a nationwide agitation led by the youth-led Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Wangchuk, who had been on a three-week hunger strike over alleged exam irregularities and education reforms, was taken to hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday, triggering protests across several cities.

The agitation gathered momentum in Mumbai on Sunday after thousands assembled outside Shivaji Park, where Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray expressed solidarity with Wangchuk and called for a nationwide agitation against the Centre. On Monday, around 3 pm, protesters again began assembling near Chaityabhoomi in Dadar West, prompting police to launch preventive detentions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Earlier, they were gathering at Girgaon Chowpatty. However, after hearing of Uddhav Thackeray’s rally on Sunday against the central government, they all came to Dadar since Sunday afternoon,” said a senior police officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Earlier, they were gathering at Girgaon Chowpatty. However, after hearing of Uddhav Thackeray’s rally on Sunday against the central government, they all came to Dadar since Sunday afternoon,” said a senior police officer. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Members of several student organisations, including the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), and other youth-led groups, participated in the demonstration, carrying placards and raising slogans against the Centre, Pradhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chants such as “Chaiwala chor hai”, “Jab jab Modi darta hai, police ko aage karta hai”, “Inquilab Zindabad”, “Vante Mataram”, “Narendra Modi resign karo”, and “Dharmendra Pradhan resign karo” were heard.

The Mumbai police had deployed personnel at Dadar railway station and nearby metro stations, and started detaining protesters as they arrived. “We picked up people, especially those wearing black clothes as a mark of protest against the government. The people who were picked up were taken to Dadar, Mahim and Sion police stations. We took their names, mobile numbers and addresses and allowed them to leave,” said the police officer.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Among those detained was Sameer, a teacher who declined to reveal his surname. “Today, we were peacefully protesting, yet we were detained. The government doesn’t want anybody to protest against it. They have commercialised education and slaughtered the education system,” he said.

Anand Chaudhary, a college student from Ghatkopar, demanded accountability for the repeated examination-related controversies. “I am very upset with the government. The education system has gone for a toss. The NEET exam paper leak controversy, students committing suicides… they are not ready to take accountability and despite that they are picking up people forcefully who are protesting,” he said.

Another student, Misaba from Mumbai Central, said, “The government has proved useless. It is not accepting or taking any responsibility. They don’t want any protests against them and are forcefully detaining people with the help of the police. Students’ future is at stake and they are not accepting mistakes.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A woman protester, requesting anonymity, alleged that she, six other women and a child were detained in Dadar and taken to Worli police station, where they were made to wait for several hours before being released.

A senior police officer said no permission had been granted for any protest at Chaityabhoomi. “Accordingly, the Shivaji Park police station denied permission for today’s protest by supporters of the Shetkari Kamgar Paksha, CPI(M) and CJP at Chaityabhoomi. The process of registering an FIR against those who participated in the protest is underway,” the officer said.

Police also registered a case against an unidentified Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and two others in connection with Sunday’s protest at Shivaji Park, alleging they had blocked traffic and encouraged people to participate in an unlawful assembly

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Protests were also held in Thane, where workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), the Communist Party of India and student groups demonstrated outside the collector’s office. Apart from demanding the resignation of Pradhan and expressing solidarity with Wangchuk, the students also staged a nukkad natak (street play) criticising the central government.

The protesters condemned what they described as the government’s attempt to suppress Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike and its action against demonstrators marching towards Parliament.