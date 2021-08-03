Class 10 CBSE results: Number of students with 90% and above marks rise by 40%

The number of high scorers grew by almost 40% in the Class 10 results declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at noon on Tuesday.

More than 21.5 lakh students in Class 10 registered for their board exams this year, across the country, according to data shared by the CBSE. Over 2.58 lakh of them have scored above 90% aggregate marks, up from last year’s 1.84 lakh.

Similarly, the number of students scoring 95% and above stands at 57,824 this year compared to 41,804 students who managed this feat last year. Much like the Class 12 results announced last week, almost all students, whose results were announced, have passed. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.04, the best so far.

It was no surprise that city schools, too, witnessed a hike in the overall performance of their Class 10 batch.

At Delhi Public School in Nerul, 51% of the batch of 239 students scored above 95% this year and 77% scored above 90%. “We have to congratulate our students as well as our teachers for ensuring that despite the time we are in and having to continue school only in the virtual platform, everyone ensured they gave their hundred per cent and this shows in the final result,” said J Mohanty, principal of the school.

At Bal Bharti Public School in Navi Mumbai, more than 50% of their batch has scored above 90% this year, an increase compared to last year. “Of the 308 students who were part of our Class 10 batch, 237 students have scored above 90% which includes 116 students scoring 95% and above. Our results have consistently been good over the years and this year too our students have done exceptionally well,” said Suman Samarth, headmistress of the secondary section at RN Podar High School, Santacruz.

The Pune region, which consists of schools in Maharashtra, Goa, Daman-Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli ranked fourth among all regions by improving its success rate from 98.05% to 99.92%.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, students had been attending online classes and board examinations were cancelled in the interest of their safety. CBSE formulated a method to calculate and moderate the marks of students based on their performance in internal examinations conducted by the schools. Instead of the 80-mark theory exam, students were assigned marks out of 10 marks for their performance in periodic or unit tests, 30 marks for performance in half-yearly or mid-term exams, and 40 marks for pre-board exams. Any student, who was not satisfied by the marks assigned by the board, will be allowed to appear in an exam when the Covid-19 situation improves.

“There was a detailed evaluation format that the CBSE had prepared; it was one of the best methods adopted. Overall students have scored well despite the challenging year that they had to face in their teenage years,” said Muriel Fernandes, principal, Ryan International School, Sanpada.

“Initially it was difficult to cope with the sudden change in the pattern of studies. I found it quite challenging to manage online classes but support from my parents has helped me overcome and score well. Due to the lockdown, we could not go out much, hence I played my keyboards regularly and continued learning music to destress myself,” said Shaun D’souza (15), who topped Rajhans Vidyalaya with 98.2% and is aspiring to be a cardiologist.

Principals and parents said that students were under unprecedented pressure amid rising Covid-19 cases. “It was a tremendous change for both students as well as teachers; they have worked hard and overcome it successfully. Those students who were consistent throughout the year would have scored well in the current evaluation pattern. Some of the playful ones who were not prepared for such an evaluation process would have been disappointed with the scores, however in the current scenario there is no other choice but to remain motivated,” said Kala Gangadharan, principal, Rajhans Vidyalaya, Andheri.