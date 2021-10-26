Class 10 student in Thane killed by classmate while trying to resolve fight in Thane

A 15-year-old Class 10 student was allegedly killed by his classmate when he went to resolve an argument between his friends on Tuesday.

The minor, the son of Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) employee, was stabbed with a sharp object and died before being admitted to a hospital due to heavy loss of blood.

Police have held three of his classmates at present and further investigation is on to find out the fourth accused in the case who is on the run.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 12.30pm along a small bridge over the nullah near Dyaneshwar Nagar close to the Rajashri Shahu Maharaj Marathi Medium School, Wagle Estate, where the student studied.

According to officials, two days ago, two groups of Class 10 students had a fight over occupying the playground. One group that attacked the minor was angry at the other group and wanted to teach it a lesson.

On Tuesday, after the school hours, while all Class 10 students left, the main accused started a fight with the rival team a little distance away from the school. One member from the rival team gave the main accused a slight tap on the head following which everyone from both the groups started hitting each other.

The deceased, Tushar Sable, was a new admission in Division A of the Class 10 and saw the accused stabbing one of his classmates with a knife. He ran to stop him. He held the hand of the accused holding the knife. The accused stabbed him instead, informed police officials. Sable is a resident of Gandhinagar and lived with his elder brother and parents.

An officer from Wagle Estate police station said, “The main accused allegedly stabbed him on the chest with a knife he possessed. The boy who stabbed him fled while the others were caught by the other students of the school. Sable died on the way to hospital due to plenty of blood loss. The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV footage, based on which we arrested the main accused and two of his other friends.”

DCP, V Rathod, said, “The fight turned into a heart-wrenching incident after a boy stabbed his classmate on the chest. We are taking statements from teachers and all other students. All accused are minors and we are questioning them from where they got this idea to carry a knife and the actual reason for the fight and the stabbing. A case under IPC 302 has been registered in Wagle Estate police station and further inquiry is going on.”