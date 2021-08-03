Class 12 results out of the way, students, colleges now worry about undergrad admissions

Results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) has calmed the nerves of students across Maharashtra, especially those who were worried that the state education board was assessing them based on their previous years’ performances instead of an exam. However, once the results were out, students had every reason to cheer.

Li Shu Liang Shun Ma, 18, is celebrating his success of scoring 96.66% in the science stream and topping his college, Fr Agnel Multipurpose School and Junior college in Vashi. “If not for the pandemic, I could have met my teachers and classmates and celebrated my results with them on this day. I missed out on attending college but have taken double the efforts to cover the portion through online education,” said Shun Ma who plans to pursue computer engineering and is already preparing for his entrance exam.

While students opting for professional courses including medicine, engineering, architecture or law, are fairly prepared for the upcoming entrance exams which will decide their admissions, those opting for undergraduate degree courses in colleges affiliated with state universities are a worried lot. Unlike the admissions authority of professional courses who have clarified the next step for students, those aiming for seats in city degree colleges are still confused.

“Class 12 students across all school education boards have performed extremely well this year and this automatically means admissions to degree college will be challenging too. My fear, which I believe most students share at present, is that the first three-seat allotment lists across top degree colleges in Mumbai will end at 90-95%. What happens to those who scored below 90% this year?” asked Anubhuti Sharma, who scored 91% in her Class 12 boards.

While the state government or the University of Mumbai is yet to announce the admissions process for undergraduate degree courses, principals of city colleges believe that the admission process is most likely to be conducted based on marks scored by students in their Class 12 exams. “We are still waiting for instructions from the university on how to start the admission process for professional courses. Based on the discussions we’ve had so far, merit lists will be drawn up as usual,” said Anushree Lokur, principal of Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College, Matunga.

Every year merit lists are drawn up based on the scores of candidates in their Class 12 exams. However, this year, in the absence of an actual exam and with the boards assigning moderated marks to students, some colleges had pushed for entrance exams. Principals had maintained that without entrance exams, preparing the merit list will be difficult and colleges will not be able to screen students well.

“It’s going to be a tough task preparing the merit list this year, especially for colleges that receive a flurry of applications and are sought-after. However, the state government, as well as the University of Mumbai, will take the final call and we will abide,” said the principal of a popular college on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, state higher education minister Uday Samant has indicated that entrance exams were unlikely. Most colleges begin their admission process immediately after Class 12 results across all school education boards are released. However, in the absence of any guidelines, colleges have been forced to wait this time around.

“Admissions to junior college based on an entrance exam is easier because one exam will be applicable to all students but for the degree college admissions, separate such entrance exams will have to be conducted for different streams and courses, which is impossible at present. Admissions based on Class 12 marks seems the most non-chaotic way forward,” said the principal of a suburban college on condition of anonymity.

A senior official from the University of Mumbai confirmed that the university is awaiting clarification from the state government on whether to conduct entrance examinations or not. University pro-vice-chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni said, “We are currently working on a detailed strategy for degree admissions and should be able to issue guidelines very soon.”

(With inputs from Ankita G Menon)