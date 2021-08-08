Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Close aide sparks buzz on Maharashtra CM’s younger son joining politics
mumbai news

Close aide sparks buzz on Maharashtra CM’s younger son joining politics

Milind Narvekar put up an advertisement in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Tejas’s 25th birthday on Saturday, in which the Sena functionary likened him to Caribbean cricket legend Vivian Richards
By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Uddhav Thackeray’s younger son Tejas is a wildlife enthusiast and has been instrumental in discovering several species. (HT FILE)

A newspaper advertisement and a tweet from Milind Narvekar – Shiv Sena functionary and close aide of chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray – sparked speculations on the political debut of the Sena chief’s younger son Tejas.

Narvekar put up the advertisement in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Tejas’s 25th birthday on Saturday, in which the Sena functionary likened him to Caribbean cricket legend Vivian Richards. In the advertisement, Narvekar wished Tejas and said that he is the “Vivian Richards of the Thackeray family”.

Narvekar also posted a tweet describing Tejas’s nature, sparking a buzz in the political circles of another Thackeray family member joining active politics.

However, Narvekar, while speaking to TV channels, said that the advertisement should not be linked to politics as he merely wished Tejas on his birthday. He said that while Thackeray’s elder son and state minister Aaditya has qualities of former Indian cricketing great Sunil Gavaskar, Tejas is aggressive like Richards.

Senior Sena leaders maintained silence on questions surrounding the political debut of the youngest Thackeray family member.

“He [Tejas] has been carrying out his work in wildlife, discovering species, and is being recognised for it... Whatever responsibilities Uddhav ji gives him, he will fulfil them,” said Sena parliamentarian Anil Desai, when asked if Tejas will make his political debut.

A senior Sena leader, on the condition of anonymity, said, “So far, there are no discussions within the party on him joining active politics. Apart from Tejas’s, it will also be the family’s decision.”

Tejas had accompanied Thackeray for the 2019 election campaign in Sangamner, Ahmednagar, but the Sena chief had ended speculations of his political entry and said that he is keen on wildlife.

Tejas is a wildlife enthusiast and has been instrumental in discovering gecko, snake and crab species. Within the party circles, Tejas’s entry is seen as a move that would give a new dimension to Sena’s leadership.

“Uddhav ji and Aaditya ji are calm and patient, whereas Tejas does not hide his emotions. He has traits similar to what Balasaheb [Sena founder late Bal Thackeray] had, with measured aggression, decision making, etc,” another Sena functionary said, requesting anonymity.

