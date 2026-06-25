MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government is taking proactive measures to prevent atrocities against women, especially concerning religious conversion and sexual exploitation at the workplace, announced chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

CM sets up women’s panel to tackle workplace conversion, harassment

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Fadnavis announced that a committee of women lawmakers will be constituted shortly to review the existing legal framework and recommend reforms, if needed.

He was responding to questions in the house about the controversy around alleged religious conversions at a BPO linked to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik recently. “We have laws but they are not fully implemented. When these laws were first prepared, there weren’t as many private workplaces and there were fewer women working in night shifts. We need to change these laws,” Fadnavis said. “TCS’s credibility is not in question simply because of one incident,” he added.

Fadnavis also ordered a probe into allegations levelled by Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande that nearly 150 female students of the government-run Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Solapur were forced to change their religion. HT has not been able to independently verify this.

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{{^usCountry}} Kayande also brought up a case of alleged sexual harassment against a woman employee at a multinational company in Talegaon Dabhade in Pune district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kayande also brought up a case of alleged sexual harassment against a woman employee at a multinational company in Talegaon Dabhade in Pune district. {{/usCountry}}

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BJP MLC Chitra Wagh said that despite the stringent POSH legislation, women employees are being pressured to convert, with threats that their careers would be jeopardised, appraisals withheld, or they could be sacked.

Wagh demanded that superiors responsible for pressuring women to convert, as well as those responsible for ignoring such incidents be blacklisted so that they cannot find employment elsewhere and the registration of the companies concerned be cancelled. She also said the government should frame guidelines to prevent toxic workplace environments.

Nashik police has filed a charge-sheet in the alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case at the TCS BPO in Nashik. The matter is in court and is yet to be adjudicated.