CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar pays tribute to 26/11 heroes at Gateway of India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the 'Global Peace Honours' at the Gateway of India and paid solemn tribute to the unsung heroes of 26/11.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Spiritual leader and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar during the 'Global Peace Honours' event organised by the Divyaj Foundation to pay tribute to the martyrs, who lost their lives in the 26/11 Terror Attacks amid heavy rainfall, in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI)

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also joined him at the ceremony.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a global spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living Foundation also graced the event with his presence.

Actor Jackie Shroff arrived at the event in a white kurta with a black Nehru jacket. He bought a plant with him at the event.

Actor Rupali Ganguly arrived in a beautiful black saree at the event.

Actor Zayed Khan arrived at the event with his wife.

Global Peace Honours, held by Divyaj Foundation is not just an event; it is a resounding declaration of a commitment to honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. It is a symbol of unity and remembering, recognising the sacrifices made by these people.

Amruta Fadnavis, founder of Divyaj Foundation said in a statement, "Global Peace Honours stands as a tribute to the unsung heroes of 26/11, a night of reflection and unity where we honour the sacrifices made by these extraordinary individuals. In their memory, we gather at the iconic Gateway of India, bringing together global leaders, celebrities, and spiritual figures. It's not just an event; it's a testament to Mumbai's indomitable spirit, fostering collective remembrance and resilience"