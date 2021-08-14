CM Uddhav Thackeray’s aide Milind Narvekar gets threat of probe by central agencies

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s close confidant Milind Narvekar has reportedly received threat that he would be probed by central agencies if he does not fulfil certain demands made by the unknown person. Narvekar has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police over this matter.

Narvekar received a WhatsApp message from an unknown person allegedly asking him to fulfil his demands. The said person warned Narvekar that if its demands are not met, he would ensure that the former gets probed by central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate (ED), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Shiv Sena leader then complained to Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale, who has handed over the investigation to crime branch.

Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik is already facing the heat of the central agencies, as is Varsha Raut, wife of Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Opposition parties have been alleging that central agencies are employed to harass them by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government.

Narvekar, who is the secretary of the Shiv Sena, has been one of the influential figures both in the party and government.

Several former Sena leaders like Raj Thackeray and Narayan Rane, who deserted the party, blamed Narvekar for his role in maligning them in the Sena.