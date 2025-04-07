Colaba jetty threatens promenade: Residents

MUMBAI: The proposed passenger jetty and terminal near the Radio Club in Colaba — for which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has allocated ₹229 crore — has sparked strong opposition from local residents. They fear the project will irreparably disrupt the iconic 500-metre Gateway promenade, a cherished stretch renowned for its scenic beauty and historic significance. Mumbai, India - April 5, 2025: Residents of Colaba gathered to oppose proposed construction of a passenger/VVIP jetty between the Radio Club, near Gateway Of India in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

On March 14, Maharashtra’s Minister for Ports and Fisheries, Nitesh Rane, performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the jetty. In response, residents launched an online petition titled ‘Save Colaba: Stop the Jetty Project’ on Change.org, urging authorities to reconsider the plan.

The project includes provisions for a car park and access roads that would cut through the promenade, potentially compromising a significant portion of this vital public space. Notably, the promenade falls within the Ramchandani Marg Gateway heritage precinct, which is protected under Item 211 of Mumbai’s heritage list, as per Rule 67 of the Development Control Regulations (DCR).

Residents argue that the development threatens both the heritage character and environmental balance of the precinct.

“If the jetty is built here, it will damage heritage structures and disrupt the environmental equilibrium,” said Subhash Motwani, president of the Clean Heritage Colaba Residents’ Association (CHCRA). “Mumbai will lose yet another open space — one of its most beautiful seaside promenades. It offers panoramic views of the Gateway of India and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Instead of benefiting the city, the jetty will only worsen congestion and erase a beloved walking space.”

Motwani proposed a more sustainable alternative: transforming the area into a car-free zone, inspired by European old towns that prioritise pedestrians and cyclists. “This would protect the area’s historic charm and promote eco-friendly tourism,” he said.

Advocate Prerak Choudhary, a Colaba resident and CHCRA representative, highlighted the legal implications of the construction. “The project must comply with Regulation 52 of the DCR, which governs heritage precincts,” he said. “No construction should begin without securing the necessary heritage clearances.”

Choudhary also voiced concern about the loss of public space: “This is the only open area where residents can go for their morning walks. We’re already battling the hawker menace. Now we’re facing the prospect of losing one of the last few open spaces in South Mumbai. If we keep paving over such areas, we’ll soon be living in a concrete jungle.”

Pervez Cooper, another long-time Colaba resident, echoed the sentiment, pointing out the promenade’s daily use and its structural importance. “A Japanese study shows that tampering with the seawall could have serious consequences. Seawater could seep into nearby buildings, potentially endangering the Gateway of India itself.”

Shahid Bashir, a marine professional and local resident, criticised the expanding scale of the project. “What started as a 5-metre structure has now grown to 8 metres — a massive jetty that will dwarf the area,” he said. “It also requires a breakwater, which has not been adequately planned. This puts the integrity of the promenade and seawall at serious risk.”

Bashir also flagged the proposed 200-car parking facility as a recipe for gridlock. “The already narrow P J Ramchandani Marg will become a choke point. We already have five jetties in the city, none of which operate efficiently during the monsoon. This project doesn’t solve any real problem — it’s an ill-conceived use of public funds.”

In February, the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) issued a conditional No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the jetty, acknowledging its potential to improve tourist movement and aesthetics around the Gateway. However, the committee also raised red flags about traffic congestion and recommended the inclusion of a dedicated pick-up and drop-off lane.