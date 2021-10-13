Colleges in Maharashtra to reopen from October 20

Amid the sustained decline in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the state, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced that colleges in the state will reopen from October 20. Physical classes will, however, reopen only for students who have received both doses of the vaccine against Covid-19, the government order stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this month, the state government reopened schools in urban and rural areas. In rural areas, classes 5 to 12 started from October 4, while in urban areas, classes 8 to 12 were reopened.

“For the past week, I was saying that the time has come for colleges to reopen. Today, we discussed the issue with the chief minister, deputy chief minister and the senior officials and decided to reopen colleges from October 20... The colleges that come under the Higher and Technical Education [department], including UGC, PG, engineering colleges, etc. will reopen from October 20,” said Uday Samant, Maharashtra’s higher and technical education minister.

The government resolution (GR) issued by the government on Wednesday stated that colleges and universities must set up vaccination camps for students. “The students must be fully vaccinated and those should be asked to attend classes in priority. If the students are not vaccinated then universities and colleges must take the initiative to set up a vaccination camp for students on the campus, after discussion with the local administration. Such instructions have been given to all universities and college managements,” Samant said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister said that the department will send a proposal to the chief secretary to allow college students in Mumbai to travel by local trains. Currently, only fully vaccinated citizens are allowed to use Mumbai suburban local train services.

Samant added that the teaching and non-teaching staff in the universities and colleges must be fully vaccinated. While starting physical classes in the universities and colleges, the management must engage with the local district administration on whether to start it with 50% capacity or more, he added. He further appealed to guardians, parents and students, including those who are fully vaccinated, to ensure all precautions while attending college.

Some districts in Maharashtra continue to have more Covid-19 cases than other parts. For such districts, the universities and college management can decide on reopening, depending on the situation in conjunction with the local district administration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Nobody knows that if and when the third wave of Covid infections will come. If it happens, universities and colleges must coordinate with the local administration to prepare a dedicated guideline for the district. Some districts currently have a high number of cases... for example Sindhudurg, Satara, Ahmednagar still have a high number of cases. Such districts can discuss with the local administration and take a decision [on reopening colleges],” the minister said.

The universities or colleges are also mandated to set up online classes for those students who cannot attend the lectures. Some students may be staying back in their villages since hostels are still not operational, they have can attend classes online, the minister said. He said, “We are planning to reopen hostels in a graded manner. The department will survey the hostels and they will be reopened gradually.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}