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Comedian booked for sexual harassment over remarks during live show

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also summoned More and an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, for glorifying and applauding non-consensual conduct towards a woman and sexual coercion

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 05:06 am IST
By Vinay Dalvi
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Mumbai: The Maharashtra cyber police have booked comedian Pranit More and two others for alleged sexual harassment and obscenity over remarks made during a stand-up act, videos of which were found circulating freely online. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also summoned More and an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, for glorifying and applauding non-consensual conduct towards a woman and sexual coercion.

Comedian Pranit More

According to the police, the case stemmed from videos circulating online of a comedy show hosted by More before a live audience. In one of the videos, Jangra is seen saying that once, when he was on a date, he spent 370 on a biryani for which the woman owed him physical intimacy, and spoke about coercing the woman, police said.

“These videos suggest entitlement to physical intimacy in return for money spent during a date, thereby portraying women in a derogatory manner and trivialising issues relating to consent and dignity,” said an officer from Maharashtra cyber police.

Another video features Sejal Pawar, a doctor, making obscene and derogatory comments about deceased male bodies and medical cadavers used for educational purposes. The comments were found to be disrespectful to the dignity of the deceased and contrary to accepted standards of public decency, the officer quoted earlier said.

 
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