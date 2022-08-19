Commuters say skywalks on busy highways in Thane becoming unsafe, scary

The Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) constructed on busy highways in Thane to ensure safe crossing for the people have ironically become unsafe.

Lack of sufficient lights, presence of miscreants and the homeless making the skywalks their homes, liquor bottles strewn along the way are some of the observations made by Hindustan Times correspondent who did a status check of the five skywalks on the Eastern Express Highway and Ghodbunder Road.

Several residents had come together to voice their security concerns regarding the skywalks in the city early this week. Commuters, especially women, have demanded proper CCTV cameras, lights and security guards on these skywalks.

The purpose of the skywalks is to help the public to move away from congested areas or from the highways to avoid any accidents while crossing the roads. Thane city has more than five skywalks on the highways.

Thane city urban, which has a population of 18,41,488, of which commuters, travellers and working professionals are around 6 lakh, most of whom have their offices near Teen Hath Naka, Viviana Mall, R-Mall and board auto rickshaws or buses from either side of the highway for which they need to cross the FOBs to avoid traffic congestion. Several students also take these FOBs. However, most don’t feel safe taking the skywalk later in the evening or in the wee hours and thus end up crossing the busy highway.

For the last one week, social media was abuzz with residents narrating the horrors they face on these FOBs. Many are wary of taking the FOBs.

Swarad Hajarnis, 22, a social activist from Thane, saw a message from one of the women, tracked her down and reported the incident to the police. Hajarnis said, “There are so many incidents that the residents of the Thane are sharing on social media. One of them was about molestation on the R-Mall skywalk. We searched the family of the woman and reported the incident to the police. We worked with the police for two days to track the accused. During the same time, my friends and I did a survey of all the skywalks and saw severe security lapses on the part of authorities. The police and civic authorities, instead of passing the responsibility to each other, should work jointly to make the skywalks safer.”

There should be CCTV cameras and signages with helpline numbers to reach out to in case of any emergency, he added.

“The maintenance authority should check the FOBs from time to time to avoid blackouts at night. Cleanliness and safety will always encourage the people to take FOB for commuting,” Hajarnis said.

Tanvee Gothe, 17, a Class 11 student residing in Louis Wadi area near the Chief Minister’s residence, takes the Panchpakhadi FOB to cross the highway for her coaching classes every day. She expressed that almost always the FOB is occupied by several drunken men and she is scared when she leaves the coaching classes after 8pm.

Goethe said, “My college is in the morning. So, I can go to coaching classes only in the evening. At times, when the classes extend beyond 8, I am scared to return. At around 9-10pm I have seen men drinking alcohol on the FOB. They stare and pass lewd comments. So, I avoid taking this FOB at night.”

Purva Vekhande, 18, a college student who takes Panchpakhadi bridge in the evening, avoids taking it at night as there are no lights. She said, “The skywalk becomes scary at night. I have to use my mobile phone flashlight to find my way. I have seen broken bottles of alcohol. Instead of taking risks, it is better to avoid it at night. So, I take an auto rickshaw or call my father to pick me up.”

Following uproar from the residents early this week, the civic authority has claimed to have sprung into action.

Sandip Malvi, additional commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “We have been meeting the police officials and discussing solutions for the security of the people in the city. We will be conducting security checks soon on these skywalks too.”

Sadashiv Nikam, senior police inspector, Vartak Nagar, said, “As per our night patrolling schedule, we have started patrolling on the skywalk in the evenings and at nights in our jurisdiction. We have requested TMC to install CCTV cameras to analyse the activities of criminals who use this skywalk so often for drinking and other activities.”

Sulbha Patil, senior police inspector, Chitalsar Manpada, added that similar measures have been taken by their police station too.

PUBLICSPEAK

“My father always comes to pick me up. He waits near the Teen Hath Naka FOB at around 9pm when my coaching classes get over. The FOB has no lights and it is scary at night. Some security guard or CCTV cameras should be there to monitor these FOBs.”

Bhumi Gupta, 15, student

“Keeping a regular check on the lights on this (Teen Hath Naka) FOB is a basic requirement, which too is not done by the authorities. The FOB is supposed to be for people’s convenience, not to scare them. Every FOB should have the basic security measures.”

Alka Jadhav, 29, working professional

“I was with my sister when two women on the edge of the (Viviana) FOB were staring at us. They told us there was a man down on the road asking for us. We ignored them. They again called us and repeated the same while laughing and making fun of us.”

Vaibhavi Kadam, 21, working professional

STATUS OF SKYWALKS

TEEN HATH NAKA SKYWALK

The skywalk has insufficient lights and some of them are defunct. The skywalk is always empty. Very few take it. There is no security on the skywalk.

SKYWALK AT PANCHPAKHADI

The skywalk has several broken alcohol bottles scattered. The lights are dim. Hardly any street lights penetrate the FOB. The FOB is closed with metal frames.

VIVIANA MALL SKYWALK

Recently, after two-three incidents were reported, a private guard has been deployed there for security reasons. Thus, it is safe for the time being.

R-MALL SKY WALK

There are lights on the skywalk that functions sometimes and not at other times. People have seen drunken people on it. Recently a molestation case was reported here.

TATVADNYAN VIDYAPETH FLYOVER

There are no lights after getting down on the service road. Broken bottles have been seen here.