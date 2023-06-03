Competition for college seats may increase

Mumbai: The number of students scoring 90% and above in the state board class 10 examination increased by 1,019 compared to last year.

On the other hand, more students from the CBSE and ICSE boards have also scored above 90%. This may lead to more competition for first year junior college seats across streams.

This year, the class 10 result in Mumbai is 93.66%. Compared to last year, it dropped by almost 3.27%. Although the result has dropped, 11,785 students scored above 90%. Approximately 15,000 students from CBSE and ICSE boards have scored above 90% in the city.

Out of the nine toppers in the ICSE results, five are from Mumbai and Thane. Therefore, the first list cut-off may reach 95% in all reputed colleges in the city, including St Xavier, Mithibai, Ruia, Poddar, Ruparel, Sathye, KC, HR and Hinduja.

Shobhana Vasudevan, principal of Poddar College, said, “This year, there will be a difference in the cut-off compared to last year. Students who score more than 90% are attracted to reputable colleges. We will see the competition to get a seat in the colleges on the first list.”

Jagadish Indalkar, principal of MP Butha School, said, “Since the last two years, the tendency of the students to take admission in the science branch has increased with the decrease in the number of students in the commerce branch. Due to this, the cut-off for the science stream may increase this year.”

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has launched a dedicated web portal for admission to diploma courses in engineering and technology post Class 10. Apart from traditional engineering groups such as civil, electrical, mechanical, and computer engineering, close to 2500 additional seats have been approved for new-age courses introduced this year such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning; mechatronics; automation and robotics; cloud computing and big data; computer engineering; and IoT, among others. All students who have cleared the class 10 exams are eligible for admission to diploma courses in engineering and technology offered by the DTE.

