Conclude investigations in Pansare, Dabholkar murders: Bombay HC asks CBI, cops

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday rapped the state government and the investigation agencies Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and crime investigation department (CID) for dragging their feet in the investigation of the murder of activists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare in 2013 and 2015 respectively. In light of the fact that the investigators in Karnataka had managed to complete the investigations in the murder of rationalist MM Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh and trial had even started in one of them, the court sought to know how much time the agencies needed to conclude investigations. The court has asked the agencies to file an investigation progress report in two weeks and posted the hearing on March 30.

The division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice Manish Pitale, while hearing the petitions filed by Smita Pansare and Mukta Dabholkar, the kin of the slain activists on Friday was informed by advocate Abhay Nevagi that it had been eight and five years since the two activists had been murdered but the investigating agencies had not been able to catch the culprits nor conclude investigations. The two women had sought a court-monitored probe after the investigation agencies had been unsuccessful in nabbing the assailants.

The bench was further informed that the investigators in Karnataka had not only managed to nab the culprits in the assassination of rationalist M M Kalburgi and journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh who were killed in 2015 and 2017 respectively but had also been able to file charge sheets and commence trial in the Kalburgi case, however, the investigations in Pansare and Dabholkar murders remained pending. The court was informed that while CBI had filed three charge sheets in the Dabholkar case the CID had made no progress in the Pansare case.

On its part, additional solicitor general Anil Singh for the CBI submitted that the agency had done everything possible but was unable to retrieve the weapon used in the Dabholkar case which the accused allegedly had dumped in the Thane creek after committing the murder. He further submitted that of the five arrested accused in the Dabholkar case, one was out on bail and others including the two alleged shooters were in custody. Singh assured the court that the agency would file a fresh investigation progress report before the next hearing. Advocate Mankunwar Deshmukh also said that a progress report would be filed.

After hearing the submissions, the bench said that it did not doubt the intentions of the investigating agencies, but the cases had to be taken to their logical conclusion.

“The incidents happened in 2013 and 2015. We are now in 2021. How long will it go on like this? You take clear, concrete instructions and make a positive statement on the next date on how much time you will take,” observed the bench while adjourning the hearing to March 30.