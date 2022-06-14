Confusion prevails over reopening of schools due to last-minute circular

Mumbai: A last-minute circular with revised reopening dates for city schools had put several school managements in a fix on Monday, with some adhering to the directive by welcoming teaching and non-teaching staff as directed and others opening the gates for the students as well.

The date of school reopening was announced by the school education department last month, however, last week, education minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted about the change in the dates. As per the latest circular, schools in districts other than Vidarbha (where schools will reopen on June 27) will have to open for the teaching and non-teaching staff first on June 13 to prepare the school before students start attending from June 15.

This, however, was not followed by several non-state board schools in the city, causing confusion. “Most schools in the suburbs have school buses plying students from primary as well as secondary sections, so our schools were flooded with calls from worried parents who were unsure whether they had to send their children to school on Monday or not,” said Rajesh Pandya, vice president of Teacher Democratic Front (TDF). He added that despite a circular released by the school education department, many schools started classes for students on Monday itself.

Ahead of school reopening across the districts, Gaikwad on June 11 tweeted a copy of a new circular, reiterating that all schools in the state should follow Covid appropriate behaviour, and at the same time also encourage their staff to get the precautionary vaccine.

Dated June 10, the circular was addressed to all schools in the state. “All staff members should be fully-vaccinated and should be encouraged to opt for the booster dose as well. Students above the age of 12 years old should also be encouraged to get their vaccines,” stated the circular.

On Monday, amid confusion, some schools also approached the state education department for clarity. “The latest circular dated June 10 is clear, and is binding on all schools. Education institutes need to ensure that schools are sanitised and following on Covid protocols before students enter the campus in full strength, starting Wednesday,” said an official from the school education department.

A CBSE school in Malad which reopened on Monday said that students were allowed to come to school on Monday for a fun interaction rather than regular lectures. “Routine lectures will begin from June 15 only. On Monday, students came out of the excitement of not seeing friends and teachers in over two years,” said the principal on condition of anonymity.