Congress likely to lose a seat in upcoming MLC elections

Congress is expected to lose one of its seats in the legislative council owing to the reduced number of councillors in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Congress may not retain the seat which is held currently by its Mumbai unit chief Bhai Jagtap. The seat is likely to go to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which improved its tally in the 2017 BMC elections.

BJP is expected to retain its Dhule-Nandurbar seat, though retaining the Nagpur one may be a herculean task because of the reduction in the number in the district council. Sena is expected to retain its seats elected from Mumbai and Akola-Buldhana-Washim, as the parties enjoy a majority in these local bodies. Congress may retain its Kolhapur seat banking on the majority in the local bodies in the district.

The required number of votes to win each seat from BMC councillors is 77 against which only Shiv Sena and BJP have the requisite numbers to win one seat each. “With 29 seating corporators, the Congress has no hope to win the seat. Even if its allies Shiv Sena, NCP and Samajwadi Party help with their votes, the party falls short of at least 15 seats. Even if the party managed to gather the number, it will have to ensure that the candidate from either Sena or BJP does not get the desired number of votes,” said a senior Congress leader.

The leader also said that Congress is unlikely to contest the election from the BMC constituency. “Since we have been talking about going solo in BMC elections, we can’t expect help from two other parties in the poll. Secondly, it would be embarrassing for the party if our candidate and that too the city unit chief lost the election ahead of the civic polls. More importantly, the party leadership itself is not sure if all its sitting corporators will vote for party candidate if contested the election,” he added.

Jagtap refused to comment and said that the decision about the seat will be taken at the appropriate time.

BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar said, “We would not have any problem in winning one seat from BMC. The candidates for all the six seats of councils will be finalised in a couple of days.”

