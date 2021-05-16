Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Congress MP Rajeev Satav succumbs to Cytomegalovirus
Congress MP Rajeev Satav succumbs to Cytomegalovirus

The 46-year-old leader was on ventilator support at the hospital after his health deteriorated.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said Satav is suffering from fresh infection due to Cytomegalovirus.(Rajeev Satav/Twitter)

Congress MP Rajeev Satav passed away at a private hospital in Pune on Sunday, days after recovering from coronavirus infection (Covid-19), confirmed hospital authorities.

The 46-year-old leader was on ventilator support at the hospital after his health deteriorated.

Satav, considered close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on April 22. He was later diagnosed with a new viral infection called Cytomegalovirus and was in a critical condition.

Expressing his condolence, Gandhi said, "I’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress. It’s a big loss for us all. My condolences and love to his family.

"Satav's Covid test had come negative around four days back after suffering from it for almost 20 days. However his lungs were heavily infected," said Maharashtra minister Vishwajeet Kadam.

Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said Satav is suffering from fresh infection due to Cytomegalovirus.

Cytomegalovirus is a common herpes virus. The virus, which remains dormant in the body, can cause complications during pregnancy and for people with a weakened immune system.

