MUMBAI: The Congress has opposed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) proposal to hand over the Worli jetty to a private company for constructing a helipad, arguing that the site should instead be developed as a Water Metro terminal to promote public transport.

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The proposal was passed at the standing committee meeting on Thursday. In a letter dated November 27 to municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Congress group leader in the BMC, Ashraf Azmi, questioned the rationale behind allocating a public infrastructure facility to a private company for 30 years when it could be used to ferry lakhs of commuters by boat.

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Azmi pointed out that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced plans to strengthen water transport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in the state budget.

Under the Mumbai Water Metro project, 20 terminals on 21 existing waterways are proposed to be upgraded, while 24 terminals are planned on 11 new waterways. Worli jetty has been identified as a proposed Water Metro terminal, and a detailed project report (DPR) has already been prepared, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also questioned why the BMC had ignored an IIT-Bombay structural audit, which found the Worli jetty suitable for water transport. The jetty, initially constructed along with another facility near Amarsons Garden in Breach Candy to transport construction material for the Coastal Road project, was assessed for possible use as a public transport facility after the completion of the work. The findings were communicated to the BMC in July 2024, Azmi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also questioned why the BMC had ignored an IIT-Bombay structural audit, which found the Worli jetty suitable for water transport. The jetty, initially constructed along with another facility near Amarsons Garden in Breach Candy to transport construction material for the Coastal Road project, was assessed for possible use as a public transport facility after the completion of the work. The findings were communicated to the BMC in July 2024, Azmi said. {{/usCountry}}

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Raising questions over the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), Azmi said the board had informed the BMC that it had jurisdiction over the jetty under the Maharashtra Maritime Board Act, 1996, and the Indian Ports Act, 1908. The BMC had transferred the site to the MMB in April 2024 after the completion of the Coastal Road work, he said.

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The MMB had also urged the civic body to keep its expression of interest (EOI) for the helipad project on hold, citing plans to develop a water transport terminal at the site. Azmi questioned why the BMC proceeded with the proposal despite the maritime board’s objection and whether it had consulted any expert before rejecting the MMB’s proposal.

He demanded that the BMC make public any consultant’s report assessing the feasibility of a Water Metro terminal at the site and explain the grounds on which the MMB’s proposal was turned down.

The Congress leader also cited objections from Worli residents, who have expressed concerns that helicopter operations could generate noise levels of 100 to 120 decibels, affecting children, senior citizens and patients living in the neighbourhood.

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Questioning the need for a helipad at the location, Azmi said the facility would serve a select few, whereas a water transport terminal could benefit a large section of the population. He argued that commuters could potentially use boat services at fares of around ₹20 to ₹30, and questioned why public transport infrastructure was being overlooked in favour of a private facility.

Azmi also sought an explanation for the proposed lease terms and the financial returns to the civic body. The jetty, located off Worli Dairy, extends 120 metres into the sea and has a platform area of approximately 750 square metres. According to the proposal cited in his letter, the private operator would pay a fixed rent of ₹1 lakh per month or 50% of its earnings, subject to a minimum guarantee of ₹4 lakh. He questioned how the rent for such a prime sea-facing location had been determined.

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The EOI, issued on December 15, 2025, was open for only a month and attracted two participants — JSW and Raymond, he said, questioning the short response period and the limited participation.

He further objected to the proposed 30-year arrangement, comprising an initial 15-year period with an option to extend it by another 15 years. Azmi also questioned Raymond’s experience in operating a helipad and sought clarity on what would happen if the necessary Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) licence was not secured.

Seeking that the objections be formally recorded, Azmi urged the municipal commissioner not to take the proposal forward until the BMC provided explanations on the issues raised. He called for the jetty to be retained for public use and the possibility of a Water Metro terminal or public boat service to be explored in consultation with the MMB.