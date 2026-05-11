MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have dismissed from service a police constable who was part of the security detail assigned to senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Bandra East on October 12, 2024.

Constable guarding Baba Siddique dismissed over security lapse

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Constable Shyam Magan Sonawane was removed from service over alleged negligence in performing his duty during the attack on Siddique outside his son’s office in Bandra East.

According to police officials, Sonawane was deployed in Siddique’s security detail on the day of the incident and was present at the spot when the attack took place. However, the department found that he failed to discharge his responsibilities in protecting the senior leader.

Senior officers said Sonawane allegedly displayed irresponsibility and negligence while carrying out his duties. Following the incident, he was suspended from government service pending a preliminary and departmental inquiry.

After the departmental inquiry, the police department issued a show-cause notice to Sonawane on September 29, 2025, proposing the penalty of dismissal from service.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Subsequently, the Additional Commissioner of Police (Protection and Security), Mumbai, confirmed the punishment of “dismissal from service” on April 30, 2026. The dismissal order was served on Sonawane on May 2, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subsequently, the Additional Commissioner of Police (Protection and Security), Mumbai, confirmed the punishment of “dismissal from service” on April 30, 2026. The dismissal order was served on Sonawane on May 2, police said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON