Construction debris illegally dumped near mangroves in Ulwe, claim residents

Local residents and activists in Ulwe have claimed that some people were dumping construction debris near the Ulwe mangroves and destroying several trees over the past five to six months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They added that the CIDCO has turned a blind eye to the strategic destruction of mangroves in Ulwe.

Developed by CIDCO, Ulwe is one of the new residential areas along the Nerul-Uran Highway, and scores of real estate companies are developing housing complexes there. The residents allege that some of these companies transport their debris to the deserted places near the mangroves at odd hours and dump there.

Dattatray Patil, a 41-year-old activist from Ulwe, said, “If you walk towards the mangroves for five minutes from Bamandongri railway station, you will see heaps of debris dumped there. Common people like us cannot generate this amount of debris at home. So, obviously, people who are into the construction business and have projects in this area do this. If this menace is not stopped soon, the debris will severely affect the mangroves here.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bombay High Court, in 2010, said that no non-forest activity can be permitted in the areas where mangroves grow even if such areas have not yet been declared as ‘protected forests’.

Anil Bhoir, a 52-year-old resident, said, “The construction workers have been dumping debris near the mangroves in Ulwe for the past several years. We came across such incidents earlier and also informed the CIDCO officials about it. But they never take our complaints seriously.”

A CIDCO official said, “I am not aware of debris dumped near the mangroves. I will ask our officials to remove them soon. I will also ask them to put a few boards announcing that dumping of debris and other garbage is prohibited near the mangroves.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the state mangrove cell, there are 1,471 hectares of mangrove forests in government-owned land in Navi Mumbai, which are protected by the law.