Construction of Navi Mumbai Airport expected to begin from August: Adani

Construction work on the much-awaited ₹16,000-odd crore Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL), which is now under the management of Adani group, is expected to commence next month.

According to the new developer, the airport is also likely to start functioning from 2024. “Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAH) will begin the construction of Navi Mumbai International Airport next month and the new airport will be commissioned in 2024,” Adani Group recently stated in its press release on taking over the management of both Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and NMIAL.

At present, land acquisition is completed, said public relation officer, CIDCO, adding they have received 99.6% project affected people shifted out of their own. CIDCO is the implementation agency for the new airport.

The announcement assumes significance in view of the fact that in December 2020, the previous promoter of NMIAL had written to CIDCO stating the region does not need a second airport till 2024 due to Covid-19 impact on the aviation sector that had in turn impacted travel demand.

Kapil Kaul, chief executive officer of Centre of Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), said, “It may be feasible for the Navi Mumbai airport to be completed by FY 2025 if the project is aggressively pursued. However, given that recovery of traffic to pre-Covid level especially in international sector, will be till FY 2024, revisiting project timelines may be beneficial to all parties concerned, including the state government,” Kaul added.

In October 2017, then GVK Group-led MIAL said it had received the Letter of Award (LOA) from CIDCO to construct and develop the new international airport in Navi Mumbai, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2018.

The second airport in the Mumbai region was expected to open in December 2019 and the deadline was pushed to 2021. The passenger terminal building is being developed to initially have a capacity to handle 10 MPA (Million Passengers per Annum) and would be enhanced to 20 MPA.

The airport will be located in Uran and will be the second airport in Mumbai Metropolitan region after the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the Vile Parle suburb of Mumbai.