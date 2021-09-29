Contractors won’t be spared for negligence, Maharashtra CM warns over potholes on highways

After facing flak from motorists for pothole-riddled highways and roads across the state, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned of action against the contractors and engineers for the poor quality of repair works and inappropriately utilising the funds. Thackeray, in a meeting held with senior ministers and officials, also directed officials to prepare an action plan to improve the quality of road construction.

A day after discussion was held in the state cabinet meeting over potholes on state highways and national highways, Thackeray chaired a meeting of senior ministers, including deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar, urban development department minister Eknath Shinde, and public works department minister Ashok Chavan and other senior officials over the issue.

Thackeray, during the meeting, warned that contractors will not be spared if negligence is found in the repair work and also remarked that action would be taken against engineers making them accountable for the work. CM took a complete review of the potholes on some state and national highways of the state.

“It will be ensured that there will be no shortage of funds for the pothole repair works. However, if it is observed that the funds are not utilised properly and any negligence is found [in pothole repair work], then the concerned contractors will not be spared. Also, action will be taken against the engineer responsible for the road to make them accountable for the pothole-riddled roads,” said Thackeray as per a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO).

Pawar said that the condition of the roads has become extremely bad due to heavy rains. He said, “Fifty per cent of the budgetary allocation for roads will be released by October end.” He further directed all chief engineers to personally monitor the quality of the construction in their areas daily. Shinde, during the meeting, said that the rains have battered the Mumbai-Goa national highway, Thane-Nashik highway and all department-concerned have been directed to fill up the potholes at the earliest.

Thackeray further said that the focus should be given to using the new technology while carrying out the pothole repair works. “Construction of all roads should be of good quality, use modern technology where necessary, with the highest emphasis on quality in road works as well as prepare an action plan for road works,” Thackeray directed officials. He further added, “In areas receiving heavy rainfall, the concrete roads should be built instead of the tar roads.”

In a bid to monitor and review the construction work, Chavan said that PWD, National Highway Authority of India, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation can set up a war room in Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

The state has been receiving flak for the poor condition of the highways including in Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik among other cities. Last week, the Bombay high court had pulled up the government over potholes on the Mumbai-Nashik highway. The court also directed the Centre and state governments to address the issue of potholes on highways. Senior state government officials said that the condition of the roads has been severely damaged due to heavy rainfall over the past few weeks in parts of the state.