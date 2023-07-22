Row after guardian minister gets cabin in BMC HQ

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) move to allot a cabin to Mumbai suburban’s guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha in the civic body headquarters has kicked up a row.

While the Opposition slammed the move, BJP’s alliance partner demanded a cabin for its minister.

The municipal corporations are regarded as local self-government bodies that are governed by locally elected representatives. Traditionally, the state government does not interfere in its functioning though the municipal commissioner is a government appointed officer. In this background, municipal commissioner I S Chahal’s decision to allot a cabin to Lodha has received criticism.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray said, “No one has encroached a cabin like this so far. This has to stop in 24 hours. All mayors must get cabins in Mantralaya and we Mumbai MLAs must get cabins in BMC. All political offices are closed and now they (BJP) are doing dictatorship in Mumbai.” He also said they will protest against the BMC move.

Later in the day, Thackeray tweeted: “Now encroachments have moved into BMC HQ, hoping to probably name it “Casa BMC” or something like a builder’s advert. This is a shameless attack on the BMC’s independence as a local self-government.”

On the other hand, Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde also demanded a cabin for the Mumbai city guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar.

Sheetal Mhatre, Shiv Sena spokesperson said, “At present, an administrator is running the BMC and fund allocation is done by the guardian minister. This is a different situation wherein there are no corporators. I feel both the guardian ministers: Lodha and Kesarkar must get space to sit in the BMC. Guardian ministers are not aliens. They are being given space to reduce inconvenience to the people.”

Meanwhile, Lodha said that the government is one, which works amidst people and the new office is ready for people. He also taunted the Thackerays that he did not govern on social media (like how Uddhav Thackeray spoke on Facebook live to avoid contracting Covid).

Lodha said that he roamed around Mumbai and this was a step to solve the problems of the people. At times, officers had to be called to Mantralaya and hence decided to have a cabin in BMC headquarters.

